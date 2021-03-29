The fastest event in South Texas returns to Bee County this weekend.
The Texas Mile takes over Chase Field for the spring edition of the racing event this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It will be the second iteration of the event staged at Chase Field since it was announced last fall that it would return to Bee County.
The event, which began in Goliad in 2003, returned to Beeville after a three-year hiatus that saw it staged at the Victoria Regional Airport.
In October, J&S Matus Motorsports, the parent company of the event, announced that it had reached an agreement with the Bee Development Authority to bring the event back to Chase Field.
That agreement included the October event as well as this weekend’s event.
“Elated. You can use the word elated,” said Shannon Matus, who co-founded the event and operates J&S Motorsports with her husband, Jay.
“As soon as people started hearing that we were coming back ... they were like, ‘We’re so glad you’re coming back. Y’all are such an important part of this community.’”
Since the announcement of the event’s return, J&S has relocated the event’s headquarters to what used to be the fire station at Chase Field.
This weekend’s event will feature a full field of 150 entrants in various car and motorcycle categories.
Two of those entries come from the husband and wife team of Ted and Tracy Higginbottom, who regularly compete against other in top speed events.
The couple will pit their two Chevrolet Corvettes against each other as they vie for the top speed on the mile-long track. Tracy will be at the wheel of a red 2019 Corvette Z06, while Ted will be behind the wheel of his red 2013 Corvette.
The Higginbottoms are longtime participants of the Texas Mile, and are both members of the M2K Motorsports team that set the world standing-mile record with a 300.4 mph pass in the team’s Ford GT in 2019 at the Texas Mile in Victoria.
The field of motorcycle entrants will be highlighted by Dan “Axe” DeKruif, who wrote a book and then directed a film called “No Limits - No Regrets,” which is based on his life as a speed enthusiast.
DeKruif will bring his black 2010 BMW S1000 RR to run at the event.
Driver Joey Willhite will chase the top speed in the motorcycle category as well.
He will be running his black 2007 Hayabusa 1300 at the event under the flag of Motorcycle Missions, an Austin-based non-profit organization that supports veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD.
Racing begins Friday morning and runs through Sunday.
