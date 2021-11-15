Speed enthusiasts from all over Texas and the United States descended upon Beeville again for another installment of the Texas Mile during the final weekend of October.
More than 150 entrants sped down the mile-long track at the Chase Field Industrial & Air Complex just outside of Beeville.
Eddie Presnull defended his crown as the speed champ with his run of 234.6 mph in his 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
Presnull made three passes with the vehicle before the winning run, posting runs of 231.1, 208.4 and 219.7 on those three trips down the track.
It was Presnull’s second time atop the field. He also recorded the top speed at the March event.
“Eddie is a prime example of what makes up the heart and soul of the Texas Mile,” said event co-founder Shannon Matus about Presnull and his loyalty to the event.
Presnull brought two vehicles to the event: the blue and white 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with which he posted the winning speed, as well as his light blue 2005 Ford GT.
“He is one example of many of our enthusiastic and loyal participants (who come back) because they love what the event does for people,” Matus said of Presnull, who she said she often uses as a sounding board when discussing business ideas related to the event because of his experience as the owner of a large construction company.
Bob Keselowski is another of those loyal Texas Mile enthusiasts.
The father of NASCAR drivers Brad and Brian Keselowski, the 70-year-old former NASCAR Truck Series driver posted a top run of 225.2 mph in his customized 2011 Dodge Charger.
That run was the third fastest of the weekend.
Nathan Weber posted a run of 228.3 mph in his 1995 Ford Mustang Cobra.
The fourth-fastest run of the weekend belonged to Alex Wacker, who was running the most expensive vehicle at the event.
He posted a run of 216.5 mph in his first pass in his 2021 Koenigsegg Regera, a limited production plug-in hybrid manufactured in Sweden.
Only 80 units were produced of the vehicle, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that works together with three electric motors to produce 1,500 horsepower.
The vehicle carries a price tag of more than $2 million.
The model holds the world record for the 0-249-0 mph acceleration record for a production car with a time of 31.49 seconds. The record was achieved in 2019 with the vehicle going from zero to 249 mph in 22.87 seconds and then decelerating to a controlled stop in 8.62 seconds.
The top 20 speeds of the weekend were all over 200 mph.
The biggest news out of the weekend was an announcement of a major change beginning with the March 2022 event.
The event will change runways beginning with next spring’s iteration, which Matus said will help the organization make an even bigger impact on the community.
“With the new runway, we’re looking forward to the opportunity to not only grow the existing Texas Mile, but to expand to invitationals. ... And then we can do industry days too where we invite manufacturers. ... Plus we’re going to do at least one to two half-mile events,” she said.
“It gives us the opportunity to expand the impact to the community significantly, and that’s a big deal.”
This most recent edition of the event drew about 160 total entries, which was about 80 fewer than had entered when the event was staged in Victoria.
Matus said that was related to the runway, which she said limited racers from achieving faster speeds.
The new runway, which runs parallel to the runway used in this event, is smoother and more flat, she said, which should attract a larger field of drivers.
Despite the smaller field, the event still made a significant economic impact on Beeville, Matus said.
“It remains a significant impact, that does not change,” she said. “In talking with several different restaurant owners, their breakfast counts were up, their dinner counts were up.”
