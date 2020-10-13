BEEVILLE – The roar of high-performance engines and the smell of burnt rubber is coming back to Beeville later this month.
The Beeville Development Authority, in partnership with Jay and Shannon Matus, announced last week that the Texas Mile would return to Chase Field for its next two events.
“We were able to come with a deal that was beneficial, a win-win, for both sides, our community and their organization,” said BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola.
“It was something that was very important to us.”
Shannon Matus said she was overjoyed to bring the event back to Beeville.
“Elated. You can use the word elated,” she said with a laugh.
“As soon as people starting hearing that we were coming back ... they were like, ‘We’re so glad you’re coming back. Y’all are such an important part of this community.’”
The first event back in Beeville will run Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, and it will be a makeup event for the registrants from the March event that was scheduled for Victoria but had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matus said that event was sold out with 220 entries, but she’s unsure how many of them will be able to participate in this upcoming event.
“Our racers are ready. ... They’re ready to get out there and enjoy,” she said. “They are champing at the bit to get back out there.”
Matus said the organization also agreed to host the March 2021 event in Beeville...
