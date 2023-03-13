Under glowing lights, buffeted by the rich scent of chicken and spices, South Texas was, for a few hours, transformed, as Uncommon Market’s cooking competition brought the taste of India to the Coastal Bend.
The Competition for Sustainability was a live-streamed celebration of epicurean delight, hosted energetically by Uncommon Market, an endeavor by Dr. Dhaval Patel to give Beeville a venue where people can enjoy food and drink from around the world.
“We told (the competitors) a month-and-a-half ago that they have to start studying Indian cuisine, so they’ve been kind of figuring what it might be,” Patel said. “They have to use everything in the (mystery) box.”
Four teams of two took part in the competition, which allowed them only 50 minutes to prepare a staple of Indian cuisine: murgh makhani or better known in English as buttered chicken. Beyond the entree, the teams had to prepare an Indian-inspired drink as well, from a smorgasbord of available ingredients as well as four surprise ingredients in a mystery box, only revealed right before the competition began. These ingredients were serrano peppers, chai tea, chicken and tomato. All four ingredients had to be included in the dish, drink or both.
The competing chefs were as eclectic a mix as their ingredients, with only one set of professionals squaring off against largely amateur cooks, some of whom had never been in a cooking competition before.
Team 2, Double the Trouble, consisted of brothers Abel Alaniz, 22, and Trace DeLeon, 13, who were taking part with no greater goal than to have fun cooking as a family.
“One of the main reasons I came out here to participate in the competition was because it was something my little brother wanted to do,” Alaniz said. “Spend time with family, make it a group competition and have a good time.”
DeLeon echoed that sentiment.
“(I) just want(ed) to have a fun time, get out of my comfort zone,” he said.
Alaniz had some cooking competition experience, having participated in 4H contests when he was a kid. Neither cook had any experience with Indian cooking and Alaniz was content enough to simply “wing it.”
Team 4, Chef’s Reserve, was a slightly more seasoned pair: Joseph Rizzio and David Silberthau. Silberthau has been a frequent face at the Uncommon Market competitions, while Rizzio was just getting a taste for it that night.
“This is the fourth time I’ve competed, I’m a little bit of a has-been actually.,” Silberthau said. “The first time I won and the last times I have not … I’m chasing glory again. I’m feeling very confident.”
Rizzio, who cited his Sicilian-Italian heritage, was lauded by Silberthau as an able home cook, and he’d had some 4H experience as well in their cooking competitions.
The other teams were Team Relentless and Team Nai Kamo Shirenai, which is Japanese for “maybe no”.
The competition was livestreamed and all four teams put on an impressive display of skill and imagination. Their entries were graded on taste, appearance and creativity and some played it safe while others tried to experiment, with Chef’s Reserve pushing the envelope the most with their final dish.
They would plate buttered chicken, marinated in yogurt and served with a turmeric almond pecan rice, accompanied by a steak and mango salad to offput the spice. It was a bold and popular dish, but the judges deducted points for presentation.
Both Team Relentless and Double Trouble managed to win well in appearance, but lost points in other areas – a lack of ice in their drinks, with Relentless serving a hand-made mango chai tea and Double Trouble tossing out a chai tea with ginger, lemon and mint. Double Trouble also ran into a snag with the trickiest element to perfect, the rice itself.
The winner of the evening would be team Nai Kamo Shirenai, consisting of Val Jones and J.C. Cano, who come from the professional culinary world, as both work at Scores Sports Bar in Beeville, primarily tending bar.
“(The team name is) my son’s little catchphrase,” Jones told the Bee-Picayune. “I’ve cooked Indian food before, but nothing past curry…but I also lived in Japan, so that was something you ate commonplace.”
Both competitors exhibited focus and zest for their craft, and were rewarded handsomely, with a brand new wok, some kitchenware and a gift card – as well as the glory of being truly uncommon culinarians in their community.
“We had so much fun,” Cano said.
The three judges for the evening were Patel himself, Brian Watson, Beeville’s mayor, and James Perlata, who works as an English teacher at Skidmore-Tynan High School.
Uncommon Market will be opening a venue space sometime soon in the building beside the Coastal Bend Distillery.