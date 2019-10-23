‘Spider man’ heads to prison

BEEVILLE – A 49-year-old Beeville man was sentenced to 22 years in the prison on drug charges.
Investigators with District Attorney José Aliseda’s office said jurors handed down the sentence last week.
The defendant, Ruben Delgado “Spider Man” Gonzales, pleaded guilty in District Judge Janna Whatley’s court on two charges of delivery of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
All the drugs involved in the charges were penalty group one narcotics, methamphetamine.
The first delivery charge was a first degree felony because it involved selling between four and 200 grams of the drug. The second delivery charge was for between one and four grams, qualifying it as a second degree felony.
The possession charge was a first degree felony because it involved from four to 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Gonzales could have been sentenced to as many as 99 years or life in prison and fined $10,000 if he had been convicted on either of the first degree felonies and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 on a conviction on the second degree felony.
He had been indicted following a raid on an address in the 400 block of South Minneapolis Street on the afternoon of Feb. 13.
Deputies with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Beeville Police Department accompanied the two district attorney investigators, Bill Lazenby and John Landreth, in the raid.
When he was indicted, Gonzales was deemed a repeat felony offender by grand jurors because he had a previous felony conviction on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
“He was looking at a minimum sentence of 15 years,” Landreth said.
The two investigators said the defendant was associated with Lotoya Amador, a local woman who was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine following a trial in District Judge Starr Bauer’s court.
Assistant District Attorney James Sales prosecuted both court cases.
Gonzales was defended by Corpus Christi attorney Cash Connelly.
Lazenby and Landreth said the case against Gonzales was the latest in several drug-related operations that have resulted in arrests, indictments and prosecutions.
Aliseda has declared war against drug dealers in the county and had ordered the investigators to work with confidential informants in making cases against anyone suspected of selling dangerous drugs here.
