The rattle of bones echoes across the darkness of the cemetery, and from the corners of your eye you can see them – otherworldly colors, unearthly specters – even as you seek cover behind the door of a crypt, clutching your weapon tightly as weighty footsteps draw closer and closer…
No, this isn’t the start of a cheesy late-night horror movie – it’s the newest addition to the Bee Family Fun Center, a macabre maze of crypts and skulls which forms a truly far-out laser tag arena.
“This project … started about three years ago in Charleston, South Carolina,” Charles Smith, general manager for the Fun Center, told the Bee-Picayune, recalling attending a professional bowling proprietor convention there. “At a convention we (were) trying to figure out what to do with our land we have … beside the bowling alley.”
That kernel of a thought has grown into a sprawling complex, a massive arena which is just over 4,000 square feet, according to Smith.
“It will be the largest playing arena in South Texas, south of Austin,” he said. “We have 24 vests, so we can have 24 players for any game. The games – I shouldn’t say games, I mean, the ‘hauntings’ will be timed every 20 minutes on the hour.”
It’s the latest edition to the Fun Center, which has been growing incrementally over the years since Donna Smith purchased the property in 2000. Smith said she was motivated to try and provide for Beeville more opportunities for entertainment.
“People come in and (ask) ‘what is there to do?’ well you have the Bee Family Fun Center, you have the bowling (alley),” Donna Smith said. “And you’ve got the movie theater – and it’d been closed for the longest time – and you have all the different churches and all the different bars. That’s what you’ve got to do here.”
It took a lot of time and labor to build the palatial laser tag arena, but Charles Smith is proud to boast that a grand majority of the work was contracted locally.
“The construction, electric, plumbing, all local. Headed by Beck Bros Inc., then subcontracted out,” Charles Smith said. “Other than the two things we couldn’t do locally, everything else (we did locally). We’re standing at about an 80 percent local build.”
There was plenty of work to be done too, as an existing structure had to be torn down to make room for the brand new arena.
“There was a little white building sitting here, there was no roof – the roof had completely fallen out,” Donna Smith said. “It was (cinderblock) walls … it would never fall down. We … knocked it down, which I think a lot of my friends around here were happy, because it was a terrible building … and we went up from there.”
The new arena has two party rooms and a snack bar, which served up a scrumptious feast at the arena’s ribbon cutting event, held on April 24. A good number of these snacks differ from the fare offered at the usual kitchen in the bowling alley.
“One of the things we’re also hoping to do is, we’re hoping to have some different treats at this location,” Charles Smith said. “We’re hoping to have individual-wrapped pickles … we used to have them … we’re going to have sausage on a stick, we’re going to have Alligator Ice slushies. A lot of items we don’t offer on the bowling alley side of the building.”
The design of the laser tag arena itself, including aesthetic details – such as a tree which blows smoke and a looming half-mummified skeleton – were done by Creative Works, an Indiana-based company.
“It’s not one of their regular designs. They’re usually doing an Armageddon or an alien or a jungle … those are your three standard laser tag arenas,” Charles Smith said. “They were a little worried they would scare the children, but we’re in South Texas, our kids are tough. We got chupacabra, we got La Llorona, we got snakes, we got alligators.”
The expansive arena marks a big growth for the Fun Center, and with it, a big investment too. Donna Smith, though, believes that the interest and enthusiasm for laser tag is there.
“When it comes to money, when you have to take that big of a loan out, I have to tell you, there has to be worry,” Donna Smith said. “Especially because the loan I’d taken out in 2000 was probably going to be paid off in five years. Now I’ve got this for 35 years…but the old saying is, you can’t make money without spending money.”
The laser tag arena, Be-Eville, officially opened April 30th. It will be operational Wednesday-Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday/Thursday; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. There are no height or age restrictions for participation. The Bee Family Fun Center is located in Beeville at 3900 N Saint Marys Street.