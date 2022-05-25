Burning rubber and fast cars are coming back to Beeville as the first event for the 2022 Southwest Division Autocross Series comes to town at the end of June.
The event, hosted by the Houston Region Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), will take drivers through two different courses over two days at Chase Field. According to information provided by the Houston Regions SCCA, drivers will get three runs on the courses, with their best time added together to create a final class standing.
“Autocross is an against the clock competition style of motorsports,” said Laurie McCelvey, the chief of registration for the Houston Region SCCA. “It is not wheel to wheel racing. It is based on agility and speed.”
The SCCA will offer some contingencies from different car sponsors and tire brands. In addition, the winners of the year-long series ending in Houston will win trophies.
According to McCelvey, an autocross is the best starting point for those who wish to join the hobby. It has some of the lowest barriers to entry in the form of cost and safety requirements. The event is open to just about every kind of car at different prep levels.
“Some are people’s everyday cars they commute to work in and some are race specific vehicles that they have spent 10 to 15 years building and perfecting to go as fast as possible around the course,” said McCelvey
McCelvey herself participates in many different events. However, she began in autocross without any prior hands-on or virtual racing experience.
During the two day event, the Houston Region SCCA plans to have food trucks come out to Chase Field for both the spectators and the drivers.
Racers must sign up for the event through motorsportreg.com. SCCA members will be charged a $100 fee. Non SCCA members will be charged $115 and be given a weekend membership for the event. Drivers will need to have a valid learner’s permit or valid driver’s license. The autocross will be capped at 200 entrants.
According to McCelvey, spectators will be able to enter for free. The event will be open to all ages. However, some areas of the event will be restricted to ages 12 and up for safety reasons.
Registration opened on May 15 for the event. The event will take place from June 24-26. Those who wish to participate in the event can sign up at: motorsportreg.com/events/2022-scca-southwest-divisional-autocross-1-naval-air-station-chase-field-872704.
