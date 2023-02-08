Taft’s JJ Acosta and Greyhounds offensive coordinator Joe Rios set some lofty goals for the junior quarterback prior to the 2022 football season.
“We wanted to get 5,000 total yards since the previous year I had 3,000,” Acosta said.
Acosta reached his goal and then some.
Acosta passed for 4,269 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 1,447 yards and 11 more TDs in leading the Greyhounds to their first district title since 1986. His 5,716 total yards were the most by any high school player in the country.
For his accomplishments, Acosta was named Player of the Year on the Coastal Bend Publishing 2022 Football Super Team.
“I give all the glory to God, because I’m nothing without God,” Acosta said. “I also want to thank my coaches, because I would have been able to have the yards and touchdowns I had this year.”
Acosta, who threw only seven interceptions in 398 passing attempts, was the Offensive Player of the Year in District 16-2A, Division II and was a second-team selection to MaxPreps’ Small Town All-America Team.
“JJ is a well-rounded student-athlete that has a tremendous work ethic,” said Taft coach Joe Castellano. “None of his football accolades would be possible if it wasn’t for great teammates, especially the offensive line – Marcello Nieto, Bryan Carvajal, Isaiah Perez, Jason Martinez, Brandon Montez and Darren Sturgeon.
“JJ has a bright future, and we are fortunate to have him back for one more year.”
Acosta’s performance has attracted the attention of college football scouts. He has already received offers from a pair of schools.
“I’m taking all this in pretty well,” Acosta said. “I’m trying to soak it all in and, hopefully, do the same next year or even better.”
Acosta’s success helped Castellano be named Coach of the Year.
Sinton senior quarterback Braeden Brown and Three Rivers junior quarterback Caden Soliz shared the Offensive Player of the Year honor, while Refugio junior Kaleb Brown was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year.
Refugio senior JR Moore was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Gregory-Portland senior Khalid Gholsby was selected the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The Newcomer of the Year honor went to Falls City freshman quarterback Braylon Johnson.
Taft senior wide receiver/free safety Josh Suarez was chosen the Utility Player of the Year.
Castellano guided the Greyhounds to a 10-3 overall record and 6-0 mark in district play. Taft reached the region semifinals, where they were beaten by eventual state finalist Poth.
Sinton’s Brown was named the Co-Offensive Player of the
Year in District 15-4A, Division II after passing for 1,891 yards and 18 TDs.
Soliz was a first-team All-District 15-2A, Division I choice. He passed for 2,534 yards and 33 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. He also rushed for 664 yards and nine TDs.
Refugio’s Brown, the District 15-2A, Division I Defensive Player of the Year, made 151 tackles, including 27 for losses, while accumulating five quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Moore, a first-team All-District 15-2A, Division I selection, graded out at 98% with zero quarterback sacks allowed in 16 games. He recorded 34 pancake blocks. Moore was also a second-team choice on the MaxPreps Small Town All-America Team.
Gholsby, who was chosen the District 15-5A, Division II Defensive Player of the Year, had 53 tackles, including 34 unassisted and a team-high 15 for losses. He also led the Wildcats with eight quarterback sacks.
Johnson was named the District 14, Division II Offensive Player of the year after rushing for 1,508 yards and 19 touchdowns while passing for 793 yards and 10 TDs.
Suarez, who was selected the Most Valuable Player in District 16-3A, Division II, and a second-team choice on the MaxPreps Small Town All-America Team, caught 110 passes for 1,855 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 401 yards and four TDs. Suarez was also a first-team choice on defense as he made 13 tackles for losses and two interceptions while starring in the Greyhounds’ secondary.
Chosen to the first-team offense were quarterbacks Kelan Brown of Refugio and Reed Dooms of Gregory-Portland; running backs Dalvin Batts of Gregory-Portland, Marcus Gabriel of Skidmore-Tynan, Jordan King of Refugio and Isaiah Gonzales of Beeville; wide receivers Ross Dubose of Gregory-Portland, Ernest Campbell of Refugio and Enrique Rodriguez of Taft; tight end Jacob Amaro of Three Rivers; offensive linemen Kolton Duval of Goliad, Jayden Wright of Refugio, Daniel Diaz of Three Rivers, Matthew Acosta of Odem and Marcello Nieto of Taft; utility player Ray Perez of Sinton; and kicker Landen Longoria of Sinton.
Named to the first-team defense were linemen Braylen Gonzales of Refugio, Logan Dewald of Sinton, Joseph Council of Goliad, Jackson Hughes of Beeville and Layne Gisler of Falls City; linebackers Tyler Ramirez of Sinton, Jonathon Barraza of Goliad, Chai Whitmire of Refugio and Curt Ratliff of Falls City; backs Isaiah Avery of Refugio, Gabe Juarez of Gregory-Portland, Darion Perez of Beeville and Rob Thomas of Sinton; punter Leon Brown of Odem; and utility player Demetrius Steptoe of Goliad.
Selected to the second-team offense were quarterbacks Hunter Dawson of Odem and Layton Niemann of Woodsboro; running backs Bryce Galvan of Odem, Braylon Perry of Goliad, Eziyah Bland of Refugio and Jeremiah Rivera of Karnes City; tight end Laeson Collins of George West; wide receivers Derek Lancaster of Three Rivers, Jacoby James of Sinton and Efrain Ozuna of Taft; linemen Caden Gonzales of Goliad, Coleman Anderson of Three Rivers, Robert Deleon of Kenedy, Jonathan Espinoza of Odem and Shawn Mallia of George West; utility player Xaiden Veliz of Mathis; and kicker Aiden Guidry of Taft.
Chosen to the second-team defense were linemen Cadence Wills of Refugio, Lukas Meza of Refugio, Reed Fricks of Woodsboro, Cooper Dockens of Sinton and Jorge Hernandez of Taft; linebackers Zander Wills of Refugio, James Contreras of Three Rivers, Daniel Pena of Kenedy and James Mejia of Karnes City; backs Nick Molina of Gregory-Portland, Jaedyn Lewis of Refugio, Devyn Perez of Beeville, Colby Rosenquest of Goliad and T.J. Martin of George West; utility player Seth Guajardo of Pettus; and punter Kash Wood of Sinton.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Kelan Brown, Refugio; Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland
Running backs: Dalvin Batts, Gregory-Portland; Marcus Gabriel, Skidmore-Tynan; Jordan King, Refugio; Isaiah Gonzales, Beeville
Wide receivers: Ross Dubose, Gregory-Portland; Ernest Campbell, Refugio; Enrique Rodriguez, Taft
Tight end: Jacob Amaro, Three Rivers
Linemen: Kolton Duval, Goliad; Jayden Wright, Refugio; Daniel Diaz, Three Rivers; Matthew Acosta, Odem; Marcello Nieto, Taft
Utility player: Ray Perez, Sinton
Kicker: Landen Longoria, Sinton
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen: Braylen Gonzales, Refugio; Logan Dewald, Sinton; Joseph Council, Goliad; Jackson Hughes, Beeville; Layne Gisler, Falls City
Linebackers: Tyler Ramirez, Sinton; Jonathon Barraza, Goliad; Chai Whitmire, Refugio; Curt Ratliff, Falls City
Backs: Isaiah Avery, Refugio; Gabe Juarez, Gregory-Portland; Darion Perez, Beeville; Rob Thomas, Sinton
Utility player: Demetrius Steptoe, Goliad
Punter: Leon Brown, Odem
