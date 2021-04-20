The Pettus baseball team posted a dozen runs against the other Eagles in the district, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.
Woodsboro used a five-run fourth and an eight-run fifth to beat Pettus 17-12 on April 1 in Woodsboro.
Pettus grabbed the lead in the first inning and held it until the bottom of the fourth.
Pettus led 1-0 after one, 3-0 after two and 6-3 after three, but Woodsboro moved in front in the fourth with five runs.
The visiting Eagles then tied the game in the top of the fifth, but Woodsboro responded by scoring eight times in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Damian Hernandez hit three doubles and a single during a 4-for-4 performance at the dish for Pettus. He drove in three runs and scored twice.
Trey Prieto went 2 for 22 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Garrett Grayson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Jaiandric Skau went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Mark Orr drove in two runs, while Ian Felix and Anthony DiMaggio both scored twice.
Grayson took the loss. He gave up 10 runs – seven of which were unearned – on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Pettus fell to 1-7 in District 31-2A play.
