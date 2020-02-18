SAN ANTONIO – After a pair of second-place finishes and a third-place finish, Beeville’s AD Patton finally broke through and won a powerlifting gold medal for the Trojans.
The junior won the 220-pound championship at the Hornet Invitational hosted by San Antonio East Central.
Patton racked a total poundage of 1,390 pounds to win the title by 80 pounds over Del Rio’s Tristan Medrano.
He put up 550 pounds in the squat, then pressed 320 pounds on the bench press. He finished out his winning performance with a 520-pound pull on the dead lift platform.
Patton’s gold-medal performance helped the Trojans finish sixth in the team standings with 11 points.
Medina Valley won the title with 42 points, while Calhoun was second with 35. East Central finished third.
Jake Arroyos provided three of Beeville’s points with a third-place finish in the same weight class as Patton, 220.
Arroyos totaled 1,305 pounds with a 505 squat, a 315 press and a 485 dead lift pull.
Beeville’s other point came from Corey Francis, who finished fifth at 132 with a 925-pound total.
He hit lifts of 320, 250 and 355 to earn his medal.
Martelo Villarreal was sixth at 220; John Contreras was seventh at 132; Joe Montoya was seventh at 198; Marcus Gutierrez took ninth at 198; Corey Poole was 11th at 220; Alex Gaona was 12th at 220; Matthew Salinas took 13th at 198, and Carlos Reyes was 15th at 198 for the Trojans.
Three Lady Trojans win titles
Angelica Beltran, Jackee Corrigan and Desiree Gonzales all won championships for Beeville in the girls portion of the meet.
Beltran claimed gold for the second week in a row, this time in the 148-pound weight class. She won the class by 105 pounds with an 880-pound total.
She squatted 350, pressed 160 and pulled 370.
Corrigan won the 165-pound championship for the Lady Trojans. She won the class by 35 pounds with an 840-pound total thanks to a 355 squat, a 195 press and a 290 pull.
Gonzales won her fifth straight championship, taking gold at 181 with a 1,045-pound total. She squatted 435, pressed 235 and pulled 375 on the dead lift platform.
Mikaitlyn Anderson finished second to Gonzales at 181 with an 870-pound total. She hit lifts of 360, 185 and 325.
Alisha Flores and Destiny Villegas won bronze medals for the Lady Trojans.
Flores’ came at 114, where she posted a 685 total on lifts of 255, 185 and 245. Villegas was third at 148 with a 770 total on lifts of 280, 185 and 305.
Beeville finished third as a team with 32 points. Calhoun won the title with 46 points, and Crystal City was second with 38 points.
Samantha Suniga (123), Sophia Doubrava-Sanchez (165) and Brittany Auzston (198) each finished sixth for Beeville. Danielle Ortega was seventh at 259.