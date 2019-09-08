BEEVILLE – In the run-up to the 2019 season opener, Beeville football coach Chris Soza said he wasn’t sure what to expect from the King Mustangs, but that he did know his Trojans would need time to adjust to whatever it was the visitors threw at them.
That proved to be a spot-on assessment from the coach.
King got the upper-hand early, but the Trojans made the proper adjustments and rallied for a 49-21 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“When you play teams like King and you don’t have any film, it’s a chess game. … We didn’t prepare for that 6-1 look. It took us a little while to get on track,” Soza said after the victory, his first as the Trojans’ coach since the team’s 30-28 playoff triumph over Calallen in 2008.
“At halftime, we made some adjustments. I think I told you earlier in the week that it was going to be about making adjustments after the first series. We had to teach them again and the kids picked it up. We went back and made it simple and just dominated inside on the line of scrimmage.”
The Trojans dominated the line of scrimmage to the tune of 460 rushing yards with three backs all racking up 100 plus.
Devn Palacios led the ground attack with 110 yards on 14 carries, while Matthew Puente went 104 yards on 10 carries and Jalen Spicer rushed for 103 yards on nine carries.
All three scored a touchdown on the ground for the Trojans, as did Austin Alvarez, who rushed for 26 yards on five carries.
Puente’s 1-yard TD with 49 seconds left in the first quarter was the first score of the season for the Trojans.
“We were just running the ball down their throats and they just didn’t have an answer to stop it,” said quarterback Seth Gomez about the team’s success with slot-T offense in the second half, during which the Trojans outscored King 36-0 after trailing 21-13 at halftime.
Gomez rushed for 72 yards and two TDs, including a 5-yarder right before halftime that trimmed King’s lead to 21-13, and threw for 169 yards and one touchdown on 11-of-17 passing.
“We had a couple of fumbles, turnovers, that cost us and let them score. We put a lot of pressure on our defense,” said Gomez when asked about the difference between the first half and second half. “We went in and talked and said, ‘We’re coming out this half like it’s 0-0. We’re getting the ball, we’re going to go score, then we’re going to stop them and then we’re going to go score again and just keep scoring.’”
Fueled by two forced turnovers from the Trojan defense, that’s exactly what Beeville did in the second half.
Spicer started the second-half rout with a 19-yard TD run three minutes into the third quarter.
Two minutes later, Palacios scored on a 1-yard run. And 3 1/2 minutes after that, Leroy Gonzales caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gomez.
By the end of the third quarter, Beeville led 35-21.
Gomez added a 21-yard TD run early in the fourth before Alvarez capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 2:48 remaining.
“It feels amazing. It just feels amazing,” Gomez said about winning his home debut his senior season.
As good as the offense was in the second half, the defense may have been even better.
After giving up 21 first-half points to King, the Trojan defense pitched a second-half shutout, forced two turnovers and allowed just two first downs.
“It was awesome to see. They didn’t lose focus. They didn’t get down. They didn’t lose sight of what we were trying to get done,” said first-year Trojan defensive coordinator Zane Brown. “We went into the locker room and made some adjustments here and there. They were running some unbalanced stuff on us and we finally adjusted to it and we’re able to shut it down minus the one big passing play they had.”
The two forced turnovers on King’s first two offensive possessions are what changed the complexion of the game, according to Soza.
“The defense stopping them like they did, that was big,” the coach said. “Those were momentum changers. I’m real proud of the defense and the way they played.”
Forcing turnovers is a crucial part of Brown’s defensive philosophy.
“We work takeaway stations almost every day. We emphasize getting the ball back,” Brown said. “The more times we can get the ball back to the offense, the better we’re going to be and the more points we can score.
“I’m just real proud of our kids and the way they bought in.”
Andrew Wessels led the defense with 12 tackles and two forced fumbles. Jaren Munoz had nine and Kameron Gipson had seven, including 1 1/2 for loss.
Soza called the win in his second debut as the Trojans’ coach “big.”
“That first one is always important, especially when you’re new and putting in a new offense and new defense. You’ve got to make believers of them and, tonight, I think they believed.”