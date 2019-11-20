ROUND ROCK – Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar recorded a top-25 finish and Beeville’s Jada Johnson was in the top 80 at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The sophomore from Skidmore finished 25th in the 3A girls race at Old Settlers Park.
She clocked a time of 12 minutes, 31.27 seconds on the 2-mile course.
“Yaneli ran one of her best races of the season,” said Skidmore-Tynan cross country coach – and Aguilar’s mother – Linda Luna.
She finished the first mile in 5:59.74 to put herself on pace of running a sub-12:30 time, which she said after the regional race was her goal for herself at the state meet.
“We talked and trained all week and went back and looked at the state meet results from last season and saw that if she could break a 12:39, her time from regionals and a PR at that point, she could be in the top 30, so that was the goal,” Luna said.
“She got out to a fast start, didn’t look back, and held on to the 25th spot pretty much the entire time.
She used the girls around her to push her and ran a smart, strong race. Last race of the season, and she PR’ed and there is not a better place to do that than the state meet. She was very happy for herself and so was I.”
Aguilar was the fourth highest finisher among sophomores in the race. The three sophomores who finished ahead of Aguilar were Holliday’s Hannah Spears, Ponder’s Tate Wells and Abernathy’s Skylar Delgado.
Whitesboro’s Peyton Muntz won the individual championship with a time of 11:28.06. Aguilar’s district foe Ellie Albrecht from Goliad finished fourth in the race.
Holliday won the 3A girls team championship with 57 points. Yoakum was second with 97 points and Wall finished third with 109 points.
In the 4A girls race, Johnson, the first Lady Trojan to run at the state meet in more than a decade, finished 78th with a time of 12:55.84 after turning the first mile in 6:16.93.
“I can’t tell you how proud we are of Jada and all that she has accomplished this season,” said Lady Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez. “She’s an extremely hard worker and the best part is that we have three more seasons together.”
Salado’s Jaci McGregor won the 4A individual championship with a time of 11:24.05. Alvarado’s Emily Garcia was second and Canyon’s Abree Winfrey was third.
Winfrey led Canyon the team championship with 109 points. Celina was second with 113 and Hereford finished third with 114 points.
The individual and team champions from the other conferences were:
1A boys – Individual: Isaiah Billingsley, Cumby Miller Grove. Team: Cumby Miller Grove.
1A girls – Individual: Jorja Bessonett, Cumby Miller Grove. Team: Cumby Miller Grove.
2A boys – Individual: Diego Flores, San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista. Team: San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista.
2A girls – Individual: Allison Hedrick, Lindsay. Team: Gruver.
3A boys – Individual: Edwin Zamudio, Luling. Team: Eustace.
4A boys – Individual: Judson Greer, Melissa. Team: Decatur.
5A boys – Individual: Graydon Morris, Aledo. Team: El Paso Eastwood.
5A girls – Individual: Colleen Stegmann, Frisco Reedy. Team: Boerne Champion.
6A boys – Individual: Ryan Schoppe, La Porte. Team: Southlake Carroll.
6A girls – Individual: Aubrey O’Connell, Prosper. Team: Southlake Carroll.