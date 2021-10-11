Just one week after watching a teammate turn in one of the finest performances of her career in Corpus Christi, Yaneli Aguilar had her sights set on regaining her status as leader of the pack for the Skidmore-Tynan girls cross country team.
She did that by winning the second annual Goliad Tigers Invitational and leading the Lady Cats to the team title Sept. 25.
Aguilar won the girls individual championship at the meet by 8 seconds, clocking a time of 12 minutes, 21 seconds on the 2-mile course.
She bested San Antonio Home School’s Sarah Slimpin to win the gold medal.
Her win helped the Lady Cats win the gold team trophy with 49 points, which was six points better than runner-up Hallettsville. Falls City finished third with 60 points.
Emilee Sturgeon, who bested Aguilar in Corpus Christi with her personal-best time on Sept. 18, finished fourth for Skidmore-Tynan with a time of 12:40.
Adrianna Moron finished in the top 25 for the Lady Cats, taking 21st with a time of 14:05. Her sister, Alexis, finished 38th for the Lady Cats with a time of 15:01.
Ella Nelson and Mariella Gonzales rounded things out for Skidmore, taking 54th and 55th, respectively. They both clocked time of 16:15 with Nelson getting the higher spot by just 10ths of a second.
Celina Cantu represented Pettus in the girls race at the meet, finished 35th for the Lady Eagles with a time of 14:49.
The Skidmore-Tynan boys finished seventh at the meet with 136 points.
San Antonio Home School won the boys team title with 46 points and Edna was second with 74.
Joe Eric Rivas was the top finisher for Skidmore, taking 26th in 20:00 on the 3.1-mile course.
Gavin Ochoa took 27th, finishing a second back of Rivas.
Colton Dickinson was 31st in 20:17, while Israel Garcia and Reymundo Ramirez finished 33rd and 34th, respectively. Garcia clocked 20:26 and Ramirez clocked 20:29.
For Skidmore-Tynan, in the junior varsity boys race, Zachry Rife was third, Gage Ochoa was fourth, Tevin Hernandez was 12th and Jacob Dougherty was 17th.
In the JV girls race, Juliana Briseno took 12th for the Lady Cats.
Pettus had three runners in the junior high boys race with Armando Garcia finished 14th, Frank Ramirez taking 17th and Blayne Carroll finished 38th.
In the junior high girls race, Tayanna Olachia finished 16th for Pettus.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Natalie Ramirez was fifth, Leighton Speicher-Cuellar was 25th, Eliana Gonzales was 27th and Izabella Coffee was 28th.
