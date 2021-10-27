Yaneli Aguilar won her second straight district cross country title last week, leading the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to their fourth consecutive district crown.
The Lady Cats boasted four top-10 finishers and put all five of their scoring runners in the top 11 to claim the District 29-3A championship at West Guth Park in Corpus Christi.
Skidmore tallied 26 points. Orange Grove finished as the runner-up with 71 points and Odem was third with 79 points.
The Lady Cats have now won six district team titles in the past seven years under coach Linda Luna, who took over the program in 2015.
Aguilar, Luna’s daughter, became a two-time individual district champion by clocking a time of 14 minutes, 11 seconds on the 2-mile course.
She held off a charge from teammate Emilee Sturgeon at the finish line to claim the title.
Sturgeon finished as the district runner-up with a time of 14:12.
Maggy Moreman finished fourth for the Lady Cats, clocking a time of 14:42.
The Moron sisters, Adrianna and Alexis, finished in back-to-back spots at 10th and 11th, respectively. Adrianna clocked a time of 15:52, while Alexis posted a time of 15:58.
Ella Nelson finished 36th for the Lady Cats, clocking 18:46.
The Lady Cats will advance as a team to the UIL Region IV Championship, which will be held Oct. 25 on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The 3A girls race will be held at 10:50 a.m.
The Skidmore-Tynan boys team finished fifth at the district meet.
Mathis won the boys team title with 29 points, while Taft was second with 45 and Aransas Pass took third with 91 points. Skidmore posted a total of 113 points.
Israel Garcia was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking 13th in a time of 19:53 on the 3.1-mile course.
Colton Dickenson finished 22nd for the Bobcats in 21:18, while Reymundo Ramirez was 23rd in 21:19. Gavin Ochoa took 25th in a time of 21:33.
Joe Eric Rivas rounded out the scoring with a 32nd-place finish in 22:43.
Gage Ochoa clocked a time of 23:59 to take 39th for the Bobcats.
In the junior varsity boys race, Tevin Hernandez finished third for the Bobcats, while Zachry Rife was sixth and Jacob Dougherty was 11th.
