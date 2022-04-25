Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar and Laci Stautzenberger are both District 29-3A champions.
Aguilar captured the 1,600-meter run title at the District 29-3A Championship in Goliad April 7, while Stautzenberger topped the field in the shot put event.
Aguilar scored 10 points for the Ladycats by winning the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 46.52 seconds, finishing more than 4 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Orange Grove’s Kylin Thompson.
Stautzenberger comfortably won the shot put title with a throw of 34 feet, 7 inches. She beat Goliad’s Rylee Ackley, the runner-up, by nearly 2 1/2 feet.
Emilee Sturgeon, Paula Gonzales and the 4x100-meter relay team of Brandi Cash, Ella Nelson, Kacy Rivers and Gonzales won silver medals.
Sturgeon was the runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 13:10.81. Gonzales took second in the 100 in 13.34. The 4x100 relay team was second with a time of 53.71.
Bronze medals went to Brandi Cash and the 4x200 relay team of Cash, Nelson, Rivers and Gonzales.
Cash was third in the 100 in 13.45, then helped the 4x200 relay team clock a time of 1:55.93.
Sturgeon also clinched a berth in the area meet with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 5:57.75.
The top four finishers from each event advance to the area meet, which was slated to be held April 20 in Goliad.
Maggy Moreman finished fifth in the 3,200 for the Ladycats, while Nelson took sixth in the 200.
As a team, Skidmore-Tynan finished fourth with 77 points.
Goliad won the team championship with 209 points, while Orange Grove was second with 93. George West finished third with 82 points.
Jerrin Koenig will represent the Skidmore-Tynan boys program at the area meet after winning a bronze medal in the 3,200.
He clocked a time of 11:46.06 to score six of Skidmore-Tynan’s 12 team points.
He also earned two points for the Bobcats in the 1,600 with a fifth-place finish.
Keegan Westmoreland took fifth in the 400 and Sonny Mann was fifth in the discus for Skidmore-Tynan.
The Bobcats were 12th as a team.
Taft won the team championship with 150 points and Goliad was second with 127. Mathis finished third.
