PORT ARANSAS – Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar led the Lady Cat cross country team to a runner-up finish at the Port Aransas Invitational meet on Sept. 12.
Aguilar won the girls individual championship by clocking a time of 13 minutes, 25 seconds.
The Lady Cats, behind that winning performance, finished second out of eight schools at the event with 46 points.
Tuloso-Midway won the girls team title with 23 points and Rockport-Fulton was third with 72 points.
Natalie Garcia finished eighth for the Lady Cats in 14:06, while Mariella Gonzales was 10th in 14:10. Eddika Hernandez was one spot and one second behind Gonzales in 11th in 14:11.
Jasmine Terry clocked 14:16 to take 15th, while Maggy Moreman took 17th in 14:26. Adrianna Moron was 20th in 15:00 and Ella Nelson finished 36th in 16:19.
On the boys side, Skidmore-Tynan finished fourth out of seven schools with 83 points.
Port Aransas won the team title with 32 points.
Jerrin Koenig led the Bobcats with a sixth-place finish in 19:02.
Justin Bronaugh was 22nd in 21:11, while Israel Garcia was 25th in 21:28. Tevin Hernandez was 26th in the same time as I. Garcia.
Taegan Cochran was 29th in 21:51, Joe Eric Rivas took 36th in 23:39, Gavin Ochoa was 42nd in 24:47 and Gage Ochoa took 47th in 27:45.
Skidmore sweeps boys, girls titles at KC
Skidmore-Tynan won both the boys and girls team championships at the Karnes City Invitational on Sept. 5.
Koenig led the boys to their title by finishing as the individual runner-up with a time of 17:31.
Justin Bronaugh took eighth, I. Garcia was 14th, T. Hernandez took 15th, Cochran was 20th, Rivas was 29th, Gavin Ochoa was 31st and Gage Ochoa was 36th.
N. Garcia led the Lady Cats to their title by finished third with a time of 13:03.
Five other Lady Cats also finished in the top 10 with Aguilar taking fourth, E. Hernandez finishing seventh, Gonzales take eighth, Moreman recording a ninth-place finish and Terry taking 10th.
Moron was 24th and Nelson was 43rd.