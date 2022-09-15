Local sports fans have something new to look forward to, as Abram Arroyos and his wife Sonia Arroyos donate an air raid siren to the Beeville Athletic Booster Club.
According to Abram, he has been contemplating donating such an item to the club for a little over a year. He had noticed surrounding areas donating similar items. While he too wanted to donate to the local athletic booster club, Abram and Sonia wanted it to be something distinct.
Sonia came up with the idea for the air raid horn. After discussing it together, they decided to purchase the air raid horn and donate the item.
“We believe in high school football and traditions,” said Abram, “We said, why not begin this one? It would be something good for the kids to motivate them and motivate the crowd. It’s something to be synonymous with Beeville football.”
The new air raid siren was presented to the Beeville Athletic Booster Club on Aug. 25. Abram managed to get the siren up and running for the Little Trojans game on Aug. 26. According to Abram, the booster club had no idea they would receive this new item.
Abram and Sonia were anxious and nervous to see the public reaction to the siren. However, TheBeeville Athletic Booster Club was excited to receive the siren. Applause was given when they announced the donaciton. Abram and Sonia both believe this siren will serve as a morale boost to both the student athletes and the fans who watch and celebrate from the stands.
