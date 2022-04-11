A.C. Jones High School’s resident strongman finished 12th at the state powerlifting meet March 26 in Abilene.
Xavier Aleman finished 12th in the 242-pound weight class at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division II State Championship held at the Taylor County Expo Center.
Aleman posted a total of 1,540 pounds at the meet, which left him just 30 pounds outside the top 10 in the weight class.
Somerset’s Isaiah Garay won the 242-pound state championship with a 1,825-pound total. He drove up an 825-pound attempt in the squat, which set a weight-class record and was the second-best squat rep in the entire meet.
Aleman opened his day with a 635-pound rep in the squat, then jumped up to ninth in the standings when he put up a 405-pound rep in the bench press.
He closed out the meet by pulling 500 pounds in the deadlift.
John Contreras also represented Beeville at the state meet, but his day was cut short when he bombed out during squat.
Perryton claimed the team championship at the event with 17 points. Shepherd was the state runner-up with 14 points and Somerset took third with 13 points.
