PETTUS – All the small things piled up in the wrong way on the Pettus Eagles in their 2020 home opener at James V. Beauchamp Stadium Oct. 2.
The visiting Woodsboro Eagles, despite being plagued by their own myriad of small mistakes, handed Pettus a 19-8 loss.
“It’s one that got away from us,” said Pettus coach Michael Enriquez, whose team dropped to 0-2 on the season both overall and in District 16-2A Division II play.
The little mistakes – things like penalties and missed assignments – all added up on Pettus.
“Every time it seemed when we were fixing to kick it into our “go at our tempo” pace, there was always something that derailed it and put us behind the chains,” Enriquez said.
“You can’t say it any better than, ‘The little things got us.’ Lining up wrong, not holding our water on a freeze count, just things like that.
“It’s our second game and we’re working through those kinks. We can’t be giving those things away.”
Neither team was immune from the little mistakes, which is what helped fuel a scoreless opening half.
That deadlock carried through the first half of the third quarter as well before Woodsboro finally found pay dirt with a 33-yard TD run with 5:21 left in the period.
It took less than a minute for that Boro lead to grow thanks to a 62-yard interception return score that had the visitors in front 12-0.
That pick-six was one of seven turnovers – four fumbles and three interceptions – by Pettus on the night.
“It came down to just executing the game plan. ... It just was not very well executed offensively,” Enriquez said.
“I think our defense played well enough to win the football game. We’ve just got to keep getting better on the fundamentals and the execution.”
Woodsboro added a 7-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter before Pettus finally broke through.
Quarterback Conner Colvin scored Pettus’ first touchdown of the season, a 3-yard run with 1:43 remaining in the game.
Matthew Carrillo then added two points with a successful two-point conversion run.
The matchup was a favorable one, Enriquez said, so not getting the job done was “disappointing.”
“We thought we were very equal with Woodsboro. We thought we had a great chance,” he said. “If we executed the way we thought we could, we thought we would come out with a win.
“It wasn’t for lack of effort. Our kids played hard.
“We just missed opportunities and gave them opportunities they shouldn’t have had.”
Pettus will host another district foe this week with Yorktown visiting Beauchamp Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 o’clock Friday night.
