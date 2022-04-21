Jaxton Alvarado hit a walk-off RBI single to lift the Skidmore-Tynan baseball team to a win over Aransas Pass on April Fools’ Day.
Skidmore rallied from an 8-4 deficit through five innings to beat the Panthers 9-8.
Aransas Pass scored six runs in the top of the third and led 8-4 through five when Skidmore got back a pair in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-6.
In the bottom of the seventh, Walker Widner scored on an RBI groundout to get the Bobcats within one, then Marcus Gabriel hit an RBI single two batters later to plate Chase Schanen for the tying run.
On the next pitch, Alvarado hit a grounder toward second and Denham Cheek raced home for the game-winning run.
Cheek finished the game 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored three times, including the winning run.
Gabriel was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Schanen went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Alvarado, Joe Guerra, Robert Hensch and Kolton Lopez each had one RBI in the win.
Dallan Cheek earned the victory on the bump after coming on in relief of his brother, Denham.
Dallan gave up just one unearned run on one hit and struck out four in four innings. Denham had allowed seven runs – only two of them were earned – on six hits in three innings.
It was Skidmore’s fourth win in five tries.
Orange Grove 14, S-T 8
Orange Grove swept the season series from the Bobcats on April 5.
Skidmore scored four times in the first inning, but couldn’t hang on against the Bulldogs.
OG got four back in the third, then pushed across seven in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Alvarado, Guerra, Dallan Cheek, Keegan Westmoreland and Schanen all had one RBI apiece in the loss.
Dallan Cheek and Westmoreland both went 2 for 4 at the plate. Alvarado had the team’s only multi-base hit with a double.
Sonny Mann was hit with the loss. He surrendered eight runs – six of them were unearned – on five hits in his only inning on the mound.
