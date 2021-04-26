The Alvin Dolphins completed a clean sweep of the Coastal Bend College Cougar baseball team on April 10.
Alvin, after winning both games on its home diamond two days earlier, pitched a pair of shutouts against the Cougars at Joe Hunter Field to go unbeaten in a four-game series with CBC.
Alvin won the first game of the doubleheader 4-0, then claimed a 2-0 win in the second game.
In Game 1, the Dolphins scored three times in the first and never trailed in getting a win.
The Cougars (13-22, 5-15 Region XIV) were held to just five hits, including doubles by Ruben Sepulveda and Michael Villalon. Ryan Davenport, Eric Martinez and Bret Copeland each hit singles.
JJ Sanchez fell to 3-5 on the season after taking the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits, struck out six and walked six in six innings.
In Game 2, Alvin broke a scoreless tie with a run in the eighth and then added a second in the ninth to get the win.
Coastal Bend was held to just two hits, singles by JB Trees and Jacob Wilson.
Cody Holyfield shouldered the loss. He gave up two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.
On the first day of the set, Alvin won 5-1 in the first game and 8-5 in the nightcap.
In the first game of that series, Alvin scored the first five runs before CBC tacked on a run in the top of the seventh.
Trees recorded a pair of hits and had the team’s only RBI. Cord Fillipp also had two hits, both singles.
Villalon added a double, while Martinez and Grant Johnson both had singles.
Cobe Reeves was hit with the loss. He gave up four runs – only one earned – on six hits and struck out three.
In the second game of the series, the two teams traded two-run innings in each of the first two innings before Alvin came up with a go-ahead run in the fifth.
Davenport and Sepulveda both had two hits. One of Davenport’s base knocks was the lone multi-base hit of the contest for CBC.
Seven other Cougars had one single apiece.
A.C. Jones High graduated Justin Gomez took the loss, dropping to 1-1 on the season. He allowed a run on two hits, struck out two and walked two in 1 2/3 innings.
