SCHERTZ – DeUndria Anderson, Mikaitlyn Anderson and Chasey Oglesby medaled for the Beeville girls wrestling team at the annual Black N Blue Invitational Saturday.
D. Anderson won a silver medal for the Lady Trojans. She lost a 6-1 decision to Comal Canyon’s Jillian Wold in the 148-pound championship match to take the silver.
She won her first three matches by pinfall – including two in less than a minute – then won a 2-0 decision in the semifinals to get into the title match.
Her younger sister, Mikaitlyn, went 4-1 to claim a bronze medal at 185.
Mikaitlyn won her first match by pinfall, but lost by pinfall to district foe Hayley Montez in the quarterfinals to drop into the consolation bracket.
She responded by winning three straight matches, including a 9-4 decision over Round Rock McNeil’s Ayanna Hunter in the third-place match.
Oglesby went 2-2 to win a fourth-place medal at 102 for the Lady Trojans.
She opened with a pinfall victory, but lost a 10-9 decision in the semifinals. She then won in overtime in the consolation semifinals before falling 6-0 in the third-place match to Cibolo Steele’s Maria Aponte.
Alisha Flores was knocked out in the consolation semifinals, one match shy of the third-place contest.
She went 3-2 for the tournament with three pinfall victories, all in less than two minutes. She lost in the championship quarterfinals by pinfall, then lost to San Antonio Lee’s Crystal Venegas in the consolation semifinals.
AJ Garza-Adolfo also came up one win shy of wrestling for a medal on the boys side.
Like Flores, he went 3-2 and was knocked out in the consolation semifinals.
He won his first match by pinfall, but by technical fall in the second round. He then won three straight to get to the consolation semifinals, where he lost by pinfall to A&M Consolidated’s Conner George.
Matthew Cardona, Christopher Hernandez and Jaithan May also went 3-2 for the Trojans at the tournament.
Cardona went out in the fifth round of the consolation bracket at 138 after a pinfall loss to district foe Landen Valdez from Victoria West.
Hernandez (145) and May (152) were both knocked out in their consolation bracket’s fourth rounds with pinfall losses.
Isiah Moorer (132) and Jackson Norquist (145) each went 1-2, while Michael Hite (160) and Michael Sauceda (220) both went 0-2 for the Trojans.