The Angelina Roadrunners flew by the Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team in Angelina on Jan. 15.
Angelina outscored CBC by 11 in the first half and by seven in the second half to pick up an 84-66 win.
Coastal Bend slipped to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in Region XIV play with the loss.
Lonzo Rand led four Cougars in double figures with 14 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
Jaylen Williams added 13 points and three boards, while Robert Gil had 11 points and four rebounds.
Robert Chapman came off the bench to contribute 11 points and a team-leading five rebounds.
Blinn 67, CBC 64
Coastal Bend snapped a five-game losing skid Jan. 12 with a home win over Blinn.
The Cougars rallied from down 10 at halftime to win 67-64 over the Buccaneers at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Blinn led 37-27 at halftime, but the Cougars outscored the visitors 40-27 in the second half to rally for the win.
Chapman hit four triples and was 8 of 11 from the field on his way to scoring a game-best 23 points off the bench for CBC.
He also had six rebounds and dished out three assists.
Rand and Gil both hit multiple triples and finished with 11 points apiece, while Williams hit three treys on his way to scoring nine points.
Tyree Jones added eight points for the Cougars.
It was the team’s first victory since a Dec. 8 triumph over Trinity Valley in Beeville.
Tyler 77, CBC 64
The Apaches handed Coastal Bend a 13-point defeat in Tyler Jan. 8.
The hosts outscored CBC 40-31 in the first half and 37-33 in the second half.
Chapman came off the bench to lead CBC with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Faybeyon Shelton added 16 points and five boards.
Gil and Clay Baldwin both had seven points, while Rand scored six points. Baldwin also added five steals.
