The Angelina Roadrunners rolled past the Coastal Bend women’s basketball team in Beeville Jan. 22.
Angelina won every period on its way to a 98-68 victory at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Savanna Smith led all scorers on the night with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She also added three boards and two steals.
Ari Gallardo had 15 points and three assists, while Leslie Martinez added 11 points.
The Cougars were outrebounded on the afternoon by a 57-23 margin.
Trinity Valley 101, CBC 52
The Cougars fell to nationally-ranked Trinity Valley Jan. 26.
No statistics were available at press time.
It was the team’s 11th straight loss.
Coastal Bend is now 2-18 overall and 0-9 in Region XIV play.
