The Angelina Roadrunners rolled past the Coastal Bend women’s basketball team in Beeville Jan. 22.

Angelina won every period on its way to a 98-68 victory at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.

Savanna Smith led all scorers on the night with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She also added three boards and two steals.

Ari Gallardo had 15 points and three assists, while Leslie Martinez added 11 points.

The Cougars were outrebounded on the afternoon by a 57-23 margin.

Trinity Valley 101, CBC 52

The Cougars fell to nationally-ranked Trinity Valley Jan. 26.

No statistics were available at press time.

It was the team’s 11th straight loss.

Coastal Bend is now 2-18 overall and 0-9 in Region XIV play.

•kkeller@mysoutex.com•

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.