BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend dug itself a 12-point halftime deficit and could never get out of it last week in Region XIV men’s basketball action.
Angelina handed the Cougars their fifth loss in six games, 85-72, at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Roadrunners led 45-33 at halftime before winning the second half by a point.
Elijah Moleon led three Cougars in double figures with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and a 5-for-5 performance at the line.
He also had six rebounds and three blocks in the loss, which dropped the Cougars to 8-15 overall and 2-11 in region play.
Kenneth Lee hit four triples and was 7 of 9 from the field on his way to scoring 18 points.
Eric Conner also hit four triples and finished with 17 to go with a team-best eight rebounds and four assists.
Kendrick Christian added nine points and dished out six assists.
The loss came four days after the Cougars snapped their four-game losing skid with a win over Victoria College.
Coastal Bend handed the Pirates a 97-85 loss in Victoria on Feb. 1.
Moleon led the way in the win, going a perfect 10 for 10 from the field as well as 2 for 2 at the free-throw line to tally 22 points.
He also had five rebounds.
Lance-Amir Paul came off the bench to score 19 points for the Cougars.
He also had eight assists, grabbed five rebounds, registered three steals and blocked two shots.
Conner, Emmanuel White and Donovan Deal also reached double figures for the Cougars. Conner scored 14 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists, while White had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Deal came off the bench to scored 10 points.
The Cougars shot a season-best 62.3 percent from the field, making 38 of their 61 attempts.
Women’s basketball
The Coastal Bend women’s basketball picked up its second victory of the year on Feb. 1 with an 89-73 victory over Bossier Parish in Beeville.
CBC scored 29 points in both the first and third quarters on its way to downing the Lady Cavaliers.
Jada Mitchell led four Lady Cougars in double figures with 20 points to go with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Aubrey Guerra and Marley Martinez both scored 16 points in the win. Guerra also had eight boards and two steals.
Tianie Johnson came off the bench to record a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Cassie Hogan added six points and six rebounds, while Olivia Chisolm scored three points to go with seven rebounds and eight assists.
The CBC women nearly made it back-to-back wins, but came up a point short against Jacksonville on Feb. 5, 50-49.
CBC outscored the visiting Jags in the fourth quarter 14-9, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory.
Martinez had 17 points to lead the Cougars. She also had four assists and three rebounds.
Hogan contributed 10 points and pulled down six boards in the loss.
Guerra had eight points, six boards and three assists.
The loss dropped Coastal Bend to 2-21 overall and 1-10 in region play.