ORANGE GROVE – The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team was handed its second straight heartbreaking defeat to start the 2019-20 season Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Cats, for the second straight game, lost on a shot in the final seconds, falling 31-30 to Orange Grove.
Skidmore built a five-point advantage in the opening quarter of the game, but Orange Grove whittled that away over the next two periods, outscoring the visitors 13-11 and 10-7 to tie the game at 25-all going to the fourth.
Skidmore’s Brianna Flores scored her only hoop of the game late in the final period to put the Lady Cats in front 30-29, but they couldn’t get a stop on the other end.
Orange Grove scored with 4.3 seconds left to go back in front, though.
Skidmore was then unable to get a shot off in the final seconds.
The Lady Cats (0-2) shot just 26.7 percent from the field and just 25 percent at the charity stripe in the loss.
“Defensively, we are on the right track. The girls have bought in to the style of defense we need to be able to run. We just need more reps to get even better,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe. “Offensively, we didn’t shoot well from the 3-point line or free-throw line. So, those will be two points of emphasis for us as we go forward from here.”
Katryna Hernandez recorded her second straight double-double for the Lady Cats with team highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Jasmine Terry finished with eight points and two assists, while Brittany Hinojosa had six points and seven boards.
Flores tied Hernandez for the team lead in rebounding with 10 and also had three assists.
Bishop 45, S-T 42
In the season opener for both teams, the visiting Lady Badgers hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off the Lady Cats.
Bishop held the lead through much of the first two quarters before Skidmore went in front just before halftime.
The Badgers outscored Skidmore 11-4 in the third, though, to build the biggest lead of the night for either team, six points.
Skidmore erased that advantage midway through the final period, even taking a lead on three different occasions.
Bishop led 42-40 late in the fourth when Hernandez split a pair at the line to get her team within a point.
Daniella Villarreal rebounded the miss on the second attempt and was fouled going up. She then made the back end of her trip to the line to tie the game at 42.
After both teams were hit with traveling violations on their next possessions, Bishop got a running trey as time expired to win the game.
“We had our chances to win it down the stretch, but missed some free throws and made some mistakes, myself included,” said Stowe. “We just have to do a better job mentally at the end of close games like that and we’ll have a good chance of coming out on top.”
Hernandez led Skidmore with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with four steals.
Hinojosa scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Villarreal finished with six points and four rebounds.