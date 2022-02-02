District co-leader Aransas Pass ran past the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team in Skidmore Jan. 19.
The Panthers held Skidmore to single digits in every period and pulled away in the second half to get a 49-27 victory at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Aransas Pass led 13-4 after one quarter before the two teams played to an 8-8 deadlock in the second quarter.
The visitors then outscored Skidmore by 10, 17-7, in the third quarter, then took the fourth 11-8 to finish things off.
Skidmore shot just 21.2% from the field, including just 17.9% (5 for 28) from beyond the arc.
Aransas Pass forced 25 Bobcat turnovers, parlaying that into 29 points.
Walker Widner hit three triples to finish with a team-best nine points for the Bobcats.
He also pulled down five rebounds.
Denham Cheek hit the team’s two other 3-pointers to tally six points.
Andrew Silva finished with four points, five rebounds and three assists, while Michael Menchaca had four points and five boards.
Bennett Martinez led the team in rebounds with seven and in steals with three. He also had two points.
Jerrin Koenig had two points as well, and tied Martinez for the team lead in rebounds with seven.
The loss dropped Skidmore to 11-13 overall and 0-3 in District 29-3A play.
It was Skidmore’s third straight loss in district play.
Goliad 52, S-T 29
Skidmore-Tynan started quick in a showdown with Goliad, but the visiting Tigers ran away with the game over the final 2 1/2 quarters to beat the Bobcats Jan. 14.
Skidmore scored the first seven points, only to see Goliad run off 10 straight to take the lead.
Skidmore tied the game at 10 shortly thereafter, but Goliad quickly regained the lead on its way to a 27-13 halftime lead.
The Tigers won the third 15-8 and the fourth 10-8.
Silva paced Skidmore with 11 points.
Martinez scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Cole Rivers added six points.
Joe Guerra led Skidmore in rebounding with seven.
