Aransas Pass and Orange Grove both knocked off Skidmore-Tynan in six innings in recent District 29-3A softball action.
Aransas Pass beat the Ladycats 12-1 in Skidmore April 1 and Orange Grove beat Skidmore 14-4 in Orange Grove April 5.
In the loss to Aransas Pass, Sivounay Ramirez scored Skidmore’s only run when Eddika Hernandez hit an RBI triple to left.
Ramirez’s single – which came three pitches before Hernandez’s hit – was the team’s only other hit of the night.
Alexis Moron gave up 12 runs on nine hits, struck out six and walked six in six innings in taking the loss in the circle.
Skidmore led 1-0 after one and 3-1 after three over OG, but the Lady Dogs scored 13 times over the final six innings to win.
Skidmore got its first run on a bases-loaded walk issued to Erica Hinojosa in the first.
The Ladycats added two in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Adrianna Moron and then an RBI fielder’s choice by Sydney Swinnea.
The team’s final run came on an RBI single by Fuentes that plated Samantha Gutierrez in the sixth.
Fuentes finished the game 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Hernandez went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Swinnea and Gutierrez both went 1 for 3 in the game.
Alexis Moron took the loss. She gave up 14 runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.
