Aransas Pass scored the first points of the game and never trailed in a win over the Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team Dec. 14.
The Lady Panthers held Skidmore to just two in the first quarter and just five in the first half on their way to winning 48-22 over the Ladycats.
Aransas Pass led 8-2 after one quarter and 21-5 at halftime. The Lady Panthers then went up 39-10 going into the fourth by outscoring Skidmore 18-5 in the third.
The hosts forced Skidmore into 31 turnovers, parlaying those into 20 points.
Kacy Rivers and Kaitlyn Salinas led Skidmore with five points apiece.
Salinas added six rebounds as well.
Neddia Gonzales had four points and five rebounds, while Mariella Gonzales recorded three points and pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
Maggy Moreman added three points and five boards.
The game was the District 29-3A season debut for both teams.
Skidmore fell to 12-6 overall and 0-1 in district play with the loss.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•