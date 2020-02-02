BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team nearly pulled off the biggest upset in the nation Saturday.
The sixth-ranked Tyler Apache Ladies escaped the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center with an 81-78 win over the Lady Cougars.
Coastal Bend led by six after one quarter, 22-16, and held a three-point edge, 44-41, at halftime over the visitors.
Tyler pushed in front in the third quarter by outscoring CBC 21-17, then took the fourth 19-17 to escape with the win.
Jada Mitchell carried the load for the Lady Cougars, scoring a season-best 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 3-for-6 from long range.
She also had 10 rebounded to make it a double-double, and added four steals and three assists.
Marley Martinez also hit three triples on her way to scoring 18 points.
Essence Richards came off the bench to score nine points, while both Aneth Jimenez and Aubrey Guerra scored seven points.
Tianie Johnson scored six points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
Coastal Bend fell to 1-20 overall and 0-9 in region play with the loss.
Paris 73, CBC 55
Paris won every quarter, including the first by 12 points, on its way to a win over the Cougars on Jan. 22.
Mitchell came off the bench to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Martinez hit four treys on her way to scoring 14 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Cassie Hogan added six points and three rebounds.