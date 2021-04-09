The Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team’s losing skid stretched to four with a road loss back on March 22.
The Cougars fell by nine points on the road, 82-73, to the Tyler Apaches.
The Cougars had four starters in double figures, but it wasn’t enough.
Tyler rallied from down four at halftime by outscoring the Cougars 46-33 in the second half.
Caleb Elsey led in both scoring and rebounding with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
D’Andre Barrett hit three triples on his way to scoring 13 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks.
Lonzo Rand scored 12 points and dished out eight assists, while Antonio Halliburton scored 10 points on the night.
Coastal Bend fell to 4-12 both overall and in Region XIV play with the loss.
Kilgore 97, CBC 75
The Kilgore Cowboys flirted with the triple-figure plateau in a victory over the Cougars in Beeville at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center March 20.
Kilgore shot a blistering 62.1 percent from the field, which included a 45.5-percent clip from long range.
Rand led all scorers, pouring in 27 points behind an 11-for-16 performance from the field.
Barrett was the only other Cougar in double figures with 16 points.
Robert Gil added nine points and Kentraevious Johnson scored eight points.
