Aransas Pass blew past the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats in the District 29-3A debut for both teams March 8.
Aransas Pass parlayed 14 hits into 16 runs during a 16-1 win over the Ladycats in Aransas Pass.
Skidmore jumped in front in the first inning with Sivounay Ramirez driving home Makayla Arevalo on a single into right.
After that, the Lady Panthers scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, six times in the bottom of the second and five more times in the bottom of the third.
Ramirez’s single was one of just two hits for Skidmore-Tynan in the loss. Arevalo’s leadoff single to start the game was the other.
Alexis Moron shouldered the loss. She surrendered 16 runs on 14 hits, struck out four and walked two in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Ladycats fall five times at Port A tourney
Skidmore-Tynan lost all five of its contests at the Port Aransas tournament March 3-4.
On the first day of the tournament, Refugio beat the Ladycats 14-8, Yorktown downed them 10-5 and Port Aransas beat S-T 9-6.
Refugio scored the game’s first four runs and never trailed in beating Skidmore.
Ramirez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Ladycat offense.
Sydney Swinnea also drove in three runs despite not recording a hit. Daniella Villarreal was 2 for 2 and scored thrice. Erica Hinojosa and Samantha Gutierrez each had one RBI. Moron gave up 14 runs on 11 hits in taking the loss.
Yorktown came up with five runs in the third to break a 5-5 tie in the win over the Ladycats.
Claudia Fuentes was 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Arevalo, Villarreal and Eddika Hernandez each drove in a run without recording a hit. Villarreal took the loss. She gave up 10 runs on six hits.
Port Aransas forged a tie in the third and then went in front for good in the fourth in a win over the Ladycats.
Fuentes led the offense, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Swinnea was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Hernandez was 2 for 3 with a run. Arevalo, Gutierrez and Mia Briseno each had one hit and one run.
Moron gave up nine runs on six hits in taking the loss in the circle.
On the second day of the tournament, Banquete beat Skidmore 8-1 and Charlotte downed the Ladycats 15-1.
Banquete tied the game in the bottom of the first and then came up with the winning runs during a five-run third.
Five Ladycats had one hit apiece in the loss.
Moron took the loss. She gave up eight runs on six hits.
Charlotte scored in every inning, including five times in the second and third innings, to get the win.
Villarreal had the Ladycats’ only RBI. Hernandez went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles. Arevalo hit a double and scored the team’s only run.
Moron took the loss. She gave up nine runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.
