High school football is just days away with Pettus scheduled to open its season today (Thursday), and Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan slated to get their seasons underway Friday night.
All three wrapped up their preseasons last week with their final scrimmages of the year Aug. 19.
At the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi, the Beeville Trojans tied King 1-1 during the live-quarter portion of a scrimmage and beat the Mustangs 2-1 during the controlled scrimmage.
During the live quarter, Trey Barefield scored on a 20-yard touchdown run for Beeville, a jaunt that included an impressive truck-stick of a King defender at the 1-yard-line that ignited a wave of flexing and a chorus of “oohs” from the Beeville sideline.
During the controlled portion, Victor Gonzales and Cade Elder scored on TD runs of 18 and 44 yards, respectively.
“It was a good way to end our scrimmage time and get ready for our first game,” said third-year Trojan coach Chris Soza. “We’re never satisfied, but it’s a good start as far as where we’re at at this point in time.
“I think we did better than we did last week and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The coach, like he did after the first scrimmage, praised his defense and the team’s energy.
“I liked the enthusiasm,” he said. “Defensively, I thought they played real well as far as flying to the football.
“I liked the fact that we came out of it healthy, No. 1, and we played aggressively on defense.”
He said the offensive unit was caught off-guard by some things King tried, but ultimately, he liked how the unit responded.
“Offensively, we struggled a little bit, but, again, we don’t game plan for a defense like this and they did some crazy things that we weren’t expecting, but we made some adjustments,” he said. “Bottom line was that the kids held their composure and moved the ball when we had to.”
At Bulldog Stadium in Three Rivers, the host Bulldogs bested visiting Skidmore-Tynan 1-0 during the controlled scrimmage and 3-1 during the live half portion.
Still, Bobcat coach Stephen Silva said the scrimmage “went well.”
“We went in, at least defensively, we didn’t have a plan to run a bunch of stunts; we’re still trying to play our base and making sure our kids are doing what we’re coaching them to do without having to rely on a bunch of stunts,” he said.
“For the most part, I think our kids did well. Obviously, there’s still stuff to work on. But, the physicality part and the conditioning part was a lot better than it was the first week.”
He added that the team accomplished exactly what he was hoping they would accomplish: improve.
“We absolutely got better. ... We definitely made some progress this week.”
Jacob Torres scored the Bobcats’ lone touchdown of the scrimmage with a 1-yard plunge.
At Bobby Russell Stadium in Stockdale, the host Brahmas shut out visiting Pettus 3-0 during the controlled portion and 1-0 during the live quarter.
The Brahmas humbled Pettus, according to Eagle coach Michael Enriquez.
“We got over there and we thought we could just show up and play, and that wasn’t the case,” he said. “They outphysicaled us. It was a great learning experience, a learning tool, for these kids.”
Enriquez said he did like what he saw from his offensive line early on in the scrimmage.
“Our offensive line played better than last week,” he said. “They were communicating and they were moving off the ball.
“The intensity from Stockdale never failed, and I think it stunned us a little bit. We could just never get back on track.”
He also said that he did feel like his team benefited from the scrimmage and got better.
“The scoreboard didn’t show that, but I think our guys understand now that you can’t just show up and expect to just play well,” the coach said. “You’ve got to go and give everything, mentally and physically, and show up ready to play.
“On that aspect, I think we got better. That will benefit us down the road.”
In Week 1, the Eagles will host Charlotte at James V. Beauchamp Stadium. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff today (Thursday).
“We have to control the turnovers. I know that’s the same thing everybody says. We can’t give them the ball,” Enriquez said on what his team needs to do to win the opener.
“We’ve got to do our stuff defensively and we can’t give up the big play. Offensively, we want to go up-tempo, but at the same time, we want to control the clock if that makes any sense.”
Charlotte, which is picked to finish third in District 15-2A Division II in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine, is led by running back Andru Castillo, who rushed for 567 yards and four TDs last season. Mark Gonzales and Chris Gonzales are key cogs at wide receiver and linebacker, respectively.
Beeville opens the year Friday on its home turf of Veterans Memorial Stadium against Flour Bluff. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have to take care of the football and ball-control it,” Soza said on what his team would have to do to beat the Hornets. “I haven’t seen anything on them, but I know they’re going to be big, they’re going to be athletic. We’ve just got to be patient and take care of the football.”
Quarterback Nash Villegas, the preseason pick for offensive MVP by DCTF, leads the Hornets. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is coming off a junior campaign that saw him throw for 3,054 yards and 30 touchdowns, and rush for 11 TDs. Flour Bluff is picked to finish as the runner-up in District 15-5A Division I in DCTF.
Skidmore-Tynan goes on the road to open the season, traveling to Ben Bolt to face the Badgers at J. E. Barrera Stadium Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Badgers have 17 starters back, but only played three games last year, including a first-round playoff loss. They are led by a quartet of running backs: Arnold Navarro, David Perez, Talaine Mohamed and Dawshawn Mohamed.
