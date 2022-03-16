Beeville’s boys golf team cruised to the championship at its own tournament on the first day of March.
Four Trojans placed in the top five to help Beeville win the title by 51 shots over San Diego.
Jayse Arredondo and Jaron Banda tied for the top spot on the individual leaderboard with matching 75s on the par-72 track at the John C. Beasley Golf Course.
Grayson Luke finished third for the Trojans with a 76, while Gus Rucker carded an 85 to take fifth place.
Kurt Fiero carded an 89 for the Trojans, while Caleb Deleon fired a 92. Jackson Norquist shot 96 and Jerry Delgado carded a 96 as well.
Pettus finished third in the team standings.
Presley Martinez led the Eagles with a 94, while Jacob Rodriguez shot 100. Jaiandric Skau carded a 101, Albert Orosco shot 107 and Jeameal Harris shot a 110.
Skidmore-Tynan finished fifth.
The Bobcats were led by Cisco Solis, who shot a 95. Zander Gonzales carded a 106, Christian Kempf fired a 107, Sonny Mann carded a 115 and Mason Nelson shot a 129.
Lady Trojans take third
Beeville’s girls golf team finished third at the San Diego Invitational, which was played at the Alice Municipal Golf Course.
Ava-Chanel Olivares led the Lady Trojans, carding a 101 to finish fourth place in the individual standings.
Samantha Ziegler carded a 110 for the Lady Trojans, while Reagan Norquist shot a 112. Asia Molina carded a 113 and Olivia Spires shot a 115.
