Jayse Arredondo and Ava Olivares paced the Beeville golf teams at their final showing of the year last month.
Arredondo and Olivares were the top finishers for the Trojan and Lady Trojan golf teams at the UIL 4A Region IV Championships, which were played at The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria April 19-22.
Arredondo finished in a four-way tie for 52nd for the Trojans in the tournament, posting a two-day aggregate of 194 on the par-71 track.
He opened the tournament with a round of 91 on April 21, then followed with a 103 in the second round the next day.
Jackson Norquist finished a shot back of Arredondo in a tie for 56th with a two-day total of 195. He opened with a 98 in the first round, then shaved a shot off with a second-round 97.
Kurt Fierro finished in sole possession of 60th in the individual standings with an aggregate of 199. He opened with a 98 in the first round, then shot 101 on Day 2.
Augustus Rucker climbed up the leaderboard on the second day, finishing tied for 64th with a 204 total. He shot a 109 in the opening round but bounced back with a 95 in the second round.
Garet Luke rounded things out for Beeville with a 227 aggregate to finish tied for 84th. He shot 120 in the first round, then shot a 107 on the second day.
Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson won the individual boys championship with a 3-over-par aggregate of 145, which was five shots better than runner-up Travis Garcia from Pleasanton.
Donaldson carded a 2-under 69 in the first round. It was the lone sub-par round of the tournament. He shot 76 in the second round.
Kingsville’s Grant Garza finished third, and Fredericksburg’s Caleb Kruse was fourth. Boerne’s Braden Baize rounded out the top five on the boys side.
Garcia’s runner-up finish helped Pleasanton win the team championship by 10 shots over Kingsville. Boerne finished third and Fredericksburg was fourth.
On the girls side, Olivares finished in a three-way tie for 69th to lead the Lady Trojans.
She carded a 107 in the opening round on April 19, then shot 124 in the second round the next day for a 231 total.
Asia Molina finished in sole possession of 75th with a two-day aggregate of 236. She opened the tournament with a 125 but shaved 14 shots in the second round with a 111.
Davynn Cruz tied for 81st for the Lady Trojans with a 243 total. She shot 124 in the first round, then carded a 119 in the second round.
Megan Del Bosque tied for 83rd, posting a two-day aggregate total of 250. She opened with a 121 on the first day, then shot 129 on the second day.
Olivia Spires rounded out the scoring for Beeville, taking 93rd. She posted a 290 total with rounds of 146 and 144.
Hondo’s Mallory Matthews won the individual crown with a 2-over-par total of 144. She carded an even-par round of 71 in the opening round, then shot 73 in the second round to win by eight shots.
Pleasanton’s Lacey Stevens won in a playoff to finish second after tying with Tuloso-Midway’s Jennifer Xac. Wimberley’s Hallie Adare finished fourth and Devine’s Emily Faubel took fifth.
Comal Davenport won the team title by 51 shots over runner-up La Vernia. Fredericksburg finished third and West Columbia took fourth.
