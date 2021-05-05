Allie Estrada has had her eyes set on winning a state championship in the triple jump since she first donned a Lady Trojan uniform at A.C. Jones High School.
She got close two years ago, finishing as the runner-up as a sophomore, but didn’t get a chance last spring when the state meet was canceled in the wake of the pandemic.
She will get one more crack at it next month after once again earning one of the region’s two bids at the Region IV Track and Field Championships held at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville April 23-24.
“It feels good,” the senior said after finishing second in the event.
“That was the whole plan this year. Even though I was hurt a lot and hurt this meet, the plan was just to make top two and make it back to the state, and that’s what we did.”
Estrada battled through a knee injury and a gusting wind to claim the silver medal with a jump of 37 feet, 1 inch on her final attempt.
“It affected me ... not a lot, but more than it should have,” Estrada said about the injury, which she sustained on her fourth attempt at the area meet in Rockport-Fulton.
“I’m not too happy with my jumps, but I’m going to work on it, and we’re going to be better at state.”
The wind was the bigger factor, though, she said.
“It actually affected me a lot today,” she said. “I was having to change up my steps, how far my first two steps were going to be.
“It changed a lot. It was windy one time when I went up, then not windy the next time, so I had to change each time how I was going to run for each attempt.”
She jumped second-to-last during the prelims but was the only competitor to pass the 36-foot mark, giving her a comfortable lead into the finals.
She was still in front through the first two rounds of the finals and was content to pass on her final attempt until Hidalgo’s Jacqueline Garcia posted a jump of 37-3 3/4 on her final jump.
That prompted Estrada to give it a go, which is when she posted her jump of 37-1.
“I’ll get her at state,” Estrada said about Garcia stealing the regional crown away from her.
Garcia and Estrada will vie for the title at the state meet May 6. The 4A girls triple jump is slated to be held in Pit 1 at 2:45 p.m. on that day at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“I’m pretty confident. This meet, I wasn’t really 100 percent, so I’m really confident that, at state, I’m going to be 100 percent,” Estrada said about her confidence level.
“I’m really focused. ... This next week and a half, we’re going to go hard,” she added about how focused she is on finally winning the gold she’s been chasing since her freshman campaign.
“I’m just proud of her for pulling it together to compete. She’s had a lot of injuries this year,” said Lady Trojan coach Sarah Martorell, who has been Estrada’s coach each of her four years at A.C. Jones. “... I’m really proud of her for taking care of herself the best she could while playing two sports and being able to come out and compete and make it back to state.”
Estrada’s experience at the state meet, Martorell added, should give her an advantage.
“She’s already going to be ahead of kids who haven’t been there before,” Martorell said. “She’ll have that confidence. She’s jumped there three times already, so I think she’ll do good. I think she’ll come out and perform.
“She’s wanted to win every time that she’s gone. It’s her last chance, so I think she’ll do well.”
Whether Martorell will be in the coaches box for Estrada at the state meet is still a question, though.
She’s nine months pregnant, and her due date is May 15.
“As long as I’m not physically in the hospital, I’ll be there,” she said.
“The baby might have to go, but we’ll be there,” she added with a laugh.
