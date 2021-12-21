Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team got one of its best wins of the season Dec. 7 with a home victory over Three Rivers.
The Ladycats broke a tie early in the second quarter on their way to winning 44-32 over TR at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Neddia Gonzales hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to forge an 11-11 tie.
Kayla Martinez drilled a 3-pointer on Skidmore’s first possession of the second quarter and the Ladycats never trailed again.
Skidmore outscored TR 16-9 in the second, 5-3 in the third and 12-9 in the fourth to secure the win.
“This was a solid win for our team,” said Ladycat coach Tim Stowe. “... Everyone really pitched in to make this game a success.”
Maggy Moreman hit a pair of triples on her way to scoring a team-high 13 points. She also had seven assists and three steals.
Mariella Gonzales posted an unorthodox double-double with 12 points and 12 blocks on the night.
She came up just two rebounds shy of a triple-double with eight on the night.
Martinez and N. Gonzales both finished with five points. Martinez added four assists, while N. Gonzales added five rebounds.
Kacy Rivers added three points and five rebounds.
The Ladycats improved to 12-5 on the year with the victory.
Ladycats win three in a row to end KC tourney
After losing their first two games at the tournament, the Ladycats won three in a row to finish off the Karnes City tournament Dec. 2-4.
On the first day of the tournament, the Ladycats fell to McMullen County 44-32 and Nixon-Smiley 37-35.
Moreman led the scoring effort against McMullen with 12 points.
M. Gonzales added 11 points and three steals. Martinez scored five points and dished out six assists.
Nixon-Smiley outscored S-T 19-2 in the first quarter and then held off a rally to win by two.
M. Gonzales had 15 points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and four rebounds.
Daniella Villarreal had seven points and four rebounds, while N. Gonzales had six points and seven rebounds.
Moreman added five points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Skidmore bounced back with wins over Goliad (56-31) and Blanco (45-26) on Dec. 3.
M. Gonzales led three Ladycats in double figures in the win over Goliad with 16 points. She also had six rebounds and eight steals.
N. Gonzales scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds, while Kaitlyn Salinas had 12 points, seven steals and three rebounds.
Moreman added six points, six assists and five rebounds.
In the win over Blanco, M. Gonzales poured in 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had six steals and blocked four shots.
Moreman knocked down three triples on her way to 11 points. She also had five rebounds.
Salinas added four points and eight rebounds, while Rivers scored four points to go with six boards and three steals.
Skidmore then beat Shiner 43-33 in their finale at the tournament.
Moreman drilled four 3-pointers and finished the game with a team-best 16 points. She also had four rebounds and four steals.
M. Gonzales scored nine points to go with 11 rebounds and six steals.
Rivers had six points and five rebounds.
