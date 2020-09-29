BEEVILLE – The hangover from a disappointing home loss from the week before hampered Beeville in the first half of its Week 4 contest with visiting Somerset last week.
It was gone by the second half, though.
Beeville pitched a second-half shutout and scored 27 unanswered points after intermission to beat the Bulldogs 34-13 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“We made some big plays and the defense played a shutout game the second half,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza about the performance. “... There were a lot of bright spots there. We kept our composure and played better in the second half.”
Beeville regained the lead in the third quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 20-point fourth quarter that featured three Jalen Spicer touchdowns.
Leroy Gonzales gave Beeville the advantage with a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which made it 14-13 and ended Somerset’s run of 13-straight points.
The big plays from Spicer came early and often in the fourth quarter.
On the first play of the quarter, he rumbled 39 yards for a touchdown to push Beeville’s lead to 21-13.
Two minutes later, he caught a 9-yard TD from William Harper for a 28-13 Trojan lead.
Then, after Beeville’s defense picked off its second pass of the night – this one in the end zone to kill a Bulldog red-zone trip – Spicer sprung free and raced 80 yards to pay dirt.
“That’s big plays. Jalen has so much ability and talent, and he’s got to take advantage of that, and he did tonight,” Soza said about the way the fourth quarter played out.
“Whether it’s one play or a 15-play drive, we’ll take it.”
Spicer finished the night with 172 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. He also led the team in receiving with five grabs for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Spicer’s 200-yard, four-TD performance was fueled in large part by a bounce-back effort by the Trojan defense.
A week after surrendering 451 yards and six rushing TDs in a losing effort, the Trojan defense gave up just 160 total yards on 57 plays, including just 10 rushing yards.
“I’m very happy,” Soza said of the defensive effort. “Give me a great defense any time and we’re going to win.”
Somerset had good field position throughout the night thanks to big plays in special teams, but could only cash in with a touchdown once with a 23-yard aerial strike in the second quarter that gave the Dogs a 10-7 lead.
Beeville’s offense wasn’t much better in the opening half, scoring its only points on a 43-yard TD run by Spicer in the first quarter.
“I think, the first half, we were trying to do some things that we’re not very good at right now, but we’re trying to get better,” Soza said.
“We’ve just got to do a better job of preparing them mentally. I think when teams start off slow, it’s a lack of mental preparation.”
Beeville evened its mark at 2-2 with the win.
Harper threw for 122 yards on 11-of-17 passing, hitting seven different receivers.
Gonzales tallied 31 rushing yards, while Trey Martinez added 30 yards. Joseph Chapa rushed for 18 yards.
Beeville returns to the field Thursday night in Corpus Christi to face Moody at Buccaneer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
