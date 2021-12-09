Behind a balanced scoring effort that saw 11 different players score at least two points, the Beeville boys basketball team beat Alice at home Nov. 22.
The Trojans led after every quarter on the way to a 65-56 win over the Coyotes at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Beeville built a 13-10 lead in the opening quarter and carried a 30-28 lead into halftime.
The hosts then outscored Alice 15-12 in the third quarter and 20-16 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Lazzaro Garcia led the scoring effort for Beeville, pouring 12 points, including 10 in the second half.
Andrew Reven was the only other Trojan in double figures with 11 points on the afternoon.
Victor Gonzales hit a trio of triples to finish with nine points, while Jo’sean Dembo had seven points, all of which came in the final quarter.
Hunter Pelitire added six points, Ryley Roschetzky scored five, Jeryn Cano and Jaden Randle had four apiece, Angel Alba scored three, and Caleb Washington and Devin Smith both had two points.
The win evened Beeville’s record at 2-2 on the season.
Victoria West 61, Beeville 39
Victoria West limited Beeville to just two points in the second quarter on its way to beating the Trojans in Victoria Nov. 19.
Victoria West led 21-14 after one quarter, then outscored Beeville 7-2 in the second. The Warriors won the third 18-13 and the fourth 18-10.
Garcia led Beeville in scoring with nine points.
Dembo added seven points, while Roschetzky had five points. Randle and Spencer Ford both had four points.
