SKIDMORE – Not a game has been played in the 2019 high school football season, but the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats are already one of the most banged-up teams in the state of Texas.
Skidmore-Tynan could be down as many as six starters by the time the team’s first game kicks off Friday night.
“I have nothing to hide about it,” said Bobcat coach John Livas about his team’s injury woes as they prepare for their season opener against Palacios.
“It hasn’t been a good two weeks of football for us. At one point, we’ve got 23 guys on the varsity, and I had six starters out against Three Rivers.
“It makes it tough. We’re a little bit banged up.”
Skidmore welcomes the Palacios Sharks to Bobcat Stadium for the opener for both teams.
The Sharks bested Skidmore last year in the season opener, 28-7.
After that, Skidmore ran off five straight wins on its way to a second straight playoff berth and a district runner-up finish.
Palacios also secured a playoff spot last year, its first postseason berth since 2007 and just the second since 1970.
Livas thinks this year’s Sharks are better than the playoff drought-ending squad last year.
“I know they’re riding on (making the playoffs last year). It seems like they’re a little bit better than they were last year,” he said Monday.
“I think they’re very athletic. I think they’re more athletic than they were last year.”
Livas said he was impressed with the Sharks’ skill level on offense, and that his team will need to play sound defense come Friday night.
“Defensively, we’ve got to do a great job,” the coach said. “Coach (Stephen) Silva has been harping about just lining up correctly, that’s the first thing.
“We’ve got some young guys on the defense, so we’ve got to be able to line up right to play good, sound defense.”
The Bobcat offense needs to do what it does best: control the clock.
“For us offensively, we’ve got to be able to control that clock,” Livas said. “I think that’s going to be very important, to move the chains and find ways to score.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Skidmore.