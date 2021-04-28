The Bee Area Partnership (BAP) and the Bee Development Authority (BDA) on April 28 announced the signing of long-term lease agreement with NAFFCO for the company to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
The groups announced the agreement in an exclusive release sent to the Bee-Picayune.
NAFFCO is among the world’s leading producers and suppliers of firefighting equipment, trucks and vehicles, fire protection systems, HDPE pipe and fittings, fire alarms and security.
The company employs more than 15,000 team members across the globe and exports to more than 100 countries worldwide.
Khalid Al Khatib, the executive director of NAFFCO, and Orlando Vasquez, the chairman of the BDA and BAP, signed the 50-year lease at a signing ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 27.
Consulate General Phillip Frayne; Bee County Judge George P. Morill, III: City of Beeville Mayor Frank Dominguez; BAP Chief Executive Officer/President Randy Seitz; BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola, BDA board member Pete Patel, BAP Vice-Chairman and Christus Spohn Beeville Hospital President Genifer Rucker; and BAP board member, Roxanne Casas.
Khatib said of the lease agreement, “This is a great opportunity for NAFFCO to be in the United States, it’s a win-win relationship and our vision is to be one of the main key players in fire safety, health, and security. This will create many jobs within Beeville community and in other states as well.”
“This agreement will significantly impact our community for years to come,” Vasquez said. “We could not have finalized this agreement without the commitment and dedication of community leaders in Beeville and Bee County. We look forward to continuing our support of NAFFCO operations as they grow their presence in the U.S. while providing hundreds of good paying jobs and meaningful tax revenues to Bee County.”
U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. (District 34) said of the agreement, “The benefits of the NAFFCO agreement will extend beyond county lines, throughout the state of Texas, and across the country. Congratulations to Bee County and the Bee Development Authority.”
For more on the agreement, pick up a copy of the May 6 issue of the Bee-Picayune.