CORPUS CHRISTI – For the third time in the first five weeks of the 2020 season, the Beeville Trojans allowed more than 40 points, and just like each of the previous two times, that resulted in a loss.
The Moody Trojans, playing their first game of the season thanks to the delayed start of 5A and 6A by the UIL, ran off 46 points against visiting Beeville and held on for a 46-43 victory at Buccaneer Stadium on Sept. 24.
“We’ve just got to get better, all phases, offense, defense, kicking game,” said Beeville coach Chris Soza after the loss, which dropped his team to 2-3 on the year.
Moody racked up more than 350 yards against the Beeville defense, including 201 through the air.
The hosts surprised Beeville with a spread attack, which was a departure from the expected slot-T look.
“We’ve seen spread offenses,” Soza said, rejecting the notion that Moody’s surprise change played a factor in the outcome.
“We’ve just got to play football and make tackles,” he added. “Give them credit, they came ready to play and we didn’t.”
Beeville’s struggles with tackling did play a role, Soza admitted.
“We’ve got to play better football than that,” he said. “Fifth game of the year, we’ve got to be there and we’re not there yet.
“We still have got some work to do.”
Moody led throughout save a 3 1/2-minute stretch in the first half and then a 13-second stretch late in the third quarter.
The hosts scored five minutes into the game to take their first lead and held a 14-7 advantage at halftime.
But while points were scarce in the first half, they came in bunches in the third quarter as the two teams combined for eight touchdowns and 54 points.
Three of those eight TDs came on kickoff returns with Moody returning two and Beeville one.
Moody bookended the quarter with matching kick return TDs and also had a passing TD and a rushing TD.
Trey Martinez scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Trojans and Jalen Spicer returned a kickoff for a score.
Leroy Gonzales had the team’s other TD with a 56-yard run on one of Beeville’s trademark plays, the belly bum.
That touchdown and the two-point conversion run that followed it gave Beeville a 36-33 lead with 15 seconds left in the third period.
Moody responded with the second of its two kick return TDs to regain the lead, this time for good.
In the early part of the fourth, the two teams traded long TDs as Moody’s lead moved to 46-43.
Late in the fourth, Beeville marched deep into Moody territory, but a holding penalty on a first down run stalled the team’s drive and, on fourth down, William Harper’s throw to Spicer sailed wide on the sideline and Moody was able to run out the clock to secure the victory.
Spicer finished the night with 152 yards on 14 carries. He also had 53 yards on five catches.
Gonzales also went for more than a hundred on the ground, carrying it nine times for 117 yards.
Harper and Martinez had 49 and 46 rushing yards, respectively.
Harper was 11 for 23 for 98 yards through the air.
“Forty-three points should win you a game,” Soza lamented afterward.
“We’ve got a long way to go and we’ve got to get better,” he told the Trojans after the loss.
Beeville is off this week before opening district play Oct. 9 at home against Calhoun at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
