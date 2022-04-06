Coastal Bend College baseball coach Brian Bauerle reached the 150-win plateau on March 17 with his team’s home victory over Blinn.
The Cougars claimed a 9-5 win over the visiting Buccaneers at Joe Hunter Field, giving Bauerle his 150th victory as the head of the Cougars.
“It’s a great honor and feat to earn 150 victories,” the coach said in a release posted on the college’s athletic website. “I greatly appreciate all my staff and players that have ever been a part of this baseball program, this is a program achievement that I’m proud to be a part of during the six years that I’ve been at the helm.”
Bauerle’s Cougars pounded out four home runs to fuel the victory.
Ben Hovda, Damian Rodriguez, Eric Martinez and Nomar Garcia all hit home runs in the win.
Coastal Bend went up 2-0 in the first, then took a 4-3 lead in the third before breaking the game open with five in the fifth.
Garcia went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Martinez’s lone hit was his fifth-inning grand slam. Hovda was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.
Ryan Davenport recorded two hits and scored three times.
Preston Allen earned the victory on the bump. He allowed five runs on nine hits and struck out seven over seven innings of work to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Blinn 4, CBC 3
Blinn took the first game of a doubleheader with the Cougars March 19 in walk-off fashion.
After CBC rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh, the Bucs came up with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Hovda went 2 for 4 and scored twice, while Davenport was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Garcia, Garrett Whitaker and Selvin Anderson each had one hit.
Martinez hit a solo home run for his lone hit for the Cougars.
Ian Sexton took the loss after giving up the winning run in the eighth. He allowed a run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Blinn 9, CBC 8
The Bucs completed the doubleheader sweep with a 9-8 victory in Game 2.
Blinn scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth en route to the victory.
Coastal Bend scored twice in the top of the seventh, but Blinn killed the rally to seal the win.
Alex Garza hit a home run and a double and was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cougar offense.
Keagan Soloman hit a two-run home run and scored twice, and Hovda went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two singles to go with two runs scored. Martinez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
Jacob Guzman shouldered the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits in three innings.
CBC 9, Wharton County 8
The Cougars opened a four-game set with Region XIV foe Wharton County with a 9-8 victory in Beeville March 22.
Coastal Bend led 6-3 through six, but surrendered the lead when Wharton pushed across five in the top of the seventh to make it 8-6.
The Cougars got within a run with one in the eighth, then won in walk-off fashion with a pair in the ninth.
Victor Armendariz hit a pair of doubles and was 3 for 4 on the day, driving in one and scoring twice. Hovda went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Whitaker also drove in a pair of runs.
Four other Cougars drove in a run during the win, including Rodriguez and Martinez, who both had two hits.
Jaden Meredith picked up the victory in relief. He gave up a run on three hits in three innings.
The Cougars improved to 12-16 overall and 4-11 in region play with the victory.
