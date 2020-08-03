AUSTIN – High school sports in Bee County will, in large part, resume as scheduled under new sports-specific guidelines released by the UIL last week.
All three county schools will be affected by the announced changes to the guidelines and calendars.
The modified calendar released by the organization July 21 shows fall athletics in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A beginning as previously scheduled with some changes to accommodate schools whose summer workout programs were kiboshed by local officials or districts.
Football practices can begin Aug. 3 for all three county schools, but, as of deadline, only Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan planned to begin on that day.
Pettus, which has opted for remote learning to start the school year, will not begin practice until September.
The district, according to Athletic Director Michael Enriquez, will delay the start of athletics to mirror the calendar laid out by the UIL for 5A and 6A schools.
The Eagles will start practice on Sept. 7 with its first game scheduled for Sept. 25.
The decision wipes out the team’s four non-district contests, including a matchup with county rival Skidmore-Tynan.
The Eagles’ opponent for their new season opener was undetermined at press time. The district’s executive committee meeting was set to meet this week to lay out a plan.
The Pettus volleyball team will also miss all of its non-district contests with the delayed start.
The Lady Eagles were slated to begin district in mid-September. A plan to accommodate the school’s late start is in the works with the district’s coaches, but it had not yet been finalized as of press time.
The Pettus cross country team will begin its season on Sept. 7.
Beeville’s football and volleyball teams both saw massive changes to their schedules under the new guidelines.
The football team’s first four opponents have all changed from the original schedule that was finalized by Athletic Director Chris Soza earlier this year.
The Trojans will now open the season on the road at Boerne on Aug. 28 before returning to Veterans Memorial Stadium for three straight home games against Sinton, Canyon Lake and Zapata, respectively.
They are slated to travel to La Feria on Sept. 25, but questions remain about that trip because of the spread of COVID-19 throughout Cameron County.
Beeville’s district schedule, which is slated to begin Oct. 9, could also change with questions looming around Alice, which is in a county that has issued an order to keep schools closed through August.
The volleyball schedule saw sweeping changes because of the UIL’s ban on tournaments and showcases, which was done to avoid multiple teams from different areas all congregating at the same site.
Skidmore-Tynan’s volleyball team also had to make changes to its schedule with the elimination of tournaments.
The status quo, for now, is still in place for the Bobcat football team, save a change in Week 2, when it was slated to face Pettus.
That hole in the schedule, according to first-year coach Stephen Silva, had yet to be filled.
The Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan cross country teams can participate in their first meets on Aug. 17, as can the Beeville team tennis squad.
The risk mitigation guidelines released by the UIL with the modified calender call for schools to limit capacity at all events to 50 percent as well as mandate the use of face coverings by all spectators and attendees.
The guidelines also call for schools to “screen all visitors to determine if they themselves have COVID-19 symptoms” and to regularly clean and disinfect common areas that are shared by athletes and participants.
The entire plan released by the UIL is still subject to change based on state and local ordinances.
“I’ve got to remain optimistic for the sake of our kids,” Soza said. “I’m going to look at it as the glass being half full.
“... The things we’ve got to figure out now are the logistics.”