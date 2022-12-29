Beeville's Caleigh Martin was a first-team selection on the Texas High School Coaches Association's 2022 cross country academic all-state team released recently.
Beeville student-athletes named to the cross country second team were Noemi Alaniz, Trace Fox, Jada Johnson and Avery Silvas.
Beeville's Carrah Davis was selected to the volleyball academic all-state second team. The Lady Trojans' Brittany Auzston and Larissa Gonzales earned honorable mention.
Beeville player Russell Clayton and trainer Cayenne Zander were chosen to the football academic all-state second team. Beeville students earning honorable mention on the academic all-state football team were players Aerik Trevino, Jackson Hughes and Matthew Casas, and trainer Mya Martin.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.