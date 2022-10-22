The Beeville tennis team tuned up for the playoffs with a 15-4 victory over Goliad on Oct. 3.
Beeville, which captured the runner-up postseason berth in District 26-4A, swept all the girls singles matches and went 6-1 in boys singles.
Lila McFall, Layla Ramon, Ava-Chanel Olivares, Sofia Alaniz, Tykira Moore, Ximena Esquivel and Kaitlynn Martinez won their girls singles matches.
In boys singles, Noah Salas, Augustus Rucker, Jordan Padron and Aaron Rosas came out victorious.
Padron and Ransom McElwain won in No. 2 boys doubles and Rosas and Andrew Rico won in No. 2 boys doubles.
In girls doubles, No. 1 Ramon and Olivares, No. 2 Alaniz and Moors, and No. 3 Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada all won.
Beeville will face District 25-4A winner Alvin Iowa Colony in the bi-district playoffs on Oct. 11 in Port Lavaca. The matches will begin at 10:30 a.m.