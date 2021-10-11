Beeville’s bouts with the top two volleyball squads in District 26-4A ended with three-set losses to both on Sept. 24 and 28.
The Lady Trojans fell at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium to both Rockport-Fulton and Calhoun, dropping to 14-15 overall and 1-4 in district play on the year.
Rockport rolled past the Lady Trojans on Sept. 24, winning 25-15 in the first set, 25-22 in the second set and 25-17 in the third set.
Senior outside hitter Alexia Salazar again carried the load for Beeville both offensively and defensively.
She put down eight kills for the Beeville offense, and tied for the team lead in digs on the defensive side with 12.
She also added one ace, tying Cylee Lopez for the team lead.
Carly Knapp recorded five kills for Beeville’s offense with KJ Cascarano registering a team-best 20 assists.
Megan Del Bosque tied Salazar for the team lead in digs with a dozen.
Jaida Gonzales and Jayden Ford both recorded blocks during the loss.
Rockport-Fulton also took both sub-varsity contests, winning the junior varsity game in two sets (25-14, 25-12) and the freshman contest in three sets (25-20, 15-25, 25-19).
Beeville had similar troubles four nights later in a loss to Calhoun in Beeville.
The visiting Lady Sandcrabs claimed a 25-20 victory in the opening set of the match, then won 25-19 in the second set. They finished off Beeville in three with a 25-15 victory in the third set.
Salazar again led the team in kills with five on the night. She also added 15 digs and one ace.
Gonzales recorded four kills for the Lady Trojan offense. Cascarano had a team-best 12 assists.
Del Bosque led in digs with 17 and also had an ace.
Ty Hernandez and Knapp each recorded one block in the loss.
Calhoun rolled to two-set victories in both sub-varsity contests, winning 25-8, 25-10 in the JV match and 25-6, 25-6 in the freshman match.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•