Beeville’s Trojans managed a hard-fought win over West Oso in a 51-41 battle on February 3.
The closest score was in the first quarter, 12-11.
The Trojans and West Oso went back and forth the whole game with many amazing shots coming from both sides.
Beeville’s Lazzaro Garcia, wearing jersey #5, joined the 1000-point club this season and made even more points in this game. The first quarter opened with West Oso scoring a lay-up, putting them in the lead by two points. Garcia matched them with a two-point lay-up to even the score and set the tone of the game.
Garcia started his high school basketball career in 6th grade and plans to pursue it further. Garcia said that when he started he was not the best but wanted to get better, so he practiced hard to achieve that goal. Garcia said he did not think he would have come this far but is excited to continue this short-term goal.
“Anything can happen in basketball,” Garcia said, adding that he was incredibly surprised at how close the game was – he thought they would smoke them entirely.
Head Coach Jordan Gonzales could see how close the game was, especially at the end two-minute mark. He saw West Oso was slowly gaining on the Trojans. He said that he had confidence in his line up and was confident with it. He knew they could win, and the athletes did not let him down.
“Lazzaro works very hard. There’s a reason why he is (in) the 1000-point club,” Coach Gonzales said.
Garcia did not do this on his own though – he had help from his many teammates. In the first quarter Ryley Roschetzky and Josean Dembo scored two points, Angel Alba scored three points, while Garcia scored five points. The second quarter was a tough one with the score being so close the Trojans had to make a good lead and so they did. The second quarter consisted of Alba scoring two points, Corbyn Garza scoring a three-point
shot, Roschetzky scoring four points and Garcia scoring two three-pointers, one of which was a three-point corner shot. Those corner shots are difficult to make but for him it seemed easy. Garcia even made what looked like to be a half-court shot, though it was short of the half court line. Even then that is still a long distance and quite a tough shot.
The third quarter ended with four athletes scoring two points including Ayden Zamora, Alba, Ethan Moreno, and Roschetzky. Hunter Pelitire made one free throw shot.
“Oso plays well in Beeville. They had a great defensive game plan,” Coach Gonzales said. “Fortunately, we had players step up. With so much of the defensive attention going to Josean, Lazz and Ryley had more scoring opportunities and took advantage of it. Corbyn and Angel did great defensively. We just need to finish the season strong. And congrats to our girls program! They finished 12-0 district champs for the 2nd consecutive year. Great seasons so far for both our Boys and Girls Programs.”
The Trojans continued to rack up points into the last quarter with Pelitire making one free throw, Dembo scoring two points, Roschetzky scoring three points, and Garcia scoring nine points. The Trojans ended the game with a 10-point lead. This game was a tough one for the Trojans, and the next one will be just as tough – after all it is basketball.