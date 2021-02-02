The second week of the high school powerlifting season saw the Beeville boys and girls finish as runners-up at the season’s second iteration of the Iron Tiger meet hosted by Goliad Jan. 14.
The Trojan boys racked up 32 points to finish second to Goliad, while the Lady Trojans posted 34 points and also finished second to Goliad.
Martelo Villarreal and Jake Arroyos won individual championships for the Trojans.
Villarreal won the 198-pound weight class with a 1,260-pound total. He squatted 485, pressed 320 and dead lifted 455 to win his weight class by 80 pounds.
Arroyos won the 242-pound crown by 235 pounds. He posted a total of 1,380 pounds behind a 525 squat, a 330 press and a 525 dead lift.
John Contreras was the lone silver medalist for Beeville, taking second at 132. He posted a 945-pound total with lifts of 385, 155 and 405.
David Rodriguez and Matthew Salinas won bronze medals for the Trojans. Rodriguez was third at 198 with an 1,140-pound total on lifts of 440, 250 and 450, while Salinas was third at 220 thanks to lifts of 470, 280 and 450 for a 1,200-pound total.
Matthew Munoz finished fourth at 148 for the Trojans, while Dylan Farias was fourth at 220. Fifth-place finishers for the Trojans were Joshua Arroyos at 148, Eduardo Mendez at 198 and Hayden Cuevas at 275.
Arve Vasquez finished seventh at 220 for Beeville.
On the girls side, Annica Gonzales, Mikayla Newson and Mikaitlyn Anderson won individual championships for the Lady Trojans.
Gonzales won the 114-pound crown with a 650-pound total. She hit lifts of 250, 115 and 285.
Newson claimed the 181-pound championship with a 760-pound total. She recorded lifts of 305, 170 and 285.
Anderson won the 220-pound title behind lifts of 365, 225 and 305 for an 895-pound total.
Alizen Moreno and Elexia Rodriguez won silver medals for the Lady Trojans. Moreno was second at 132 with lifts of 205, 105 and 235 for a 545-pound total, while Rodriguez was second at 165 with lifts of 285, 135 and 235 for a 655-pound total.
Lorisa Gonzales rounded out the scoring for Beeville with a third-place finish at 148. She posted a 570-pound total on lifts of 205, 130 and 235.
The Skidmore-Tynan boys team also competed at the Iron Tiger meet, finished fifth with 19 points.
Joshua Espinoza and Kris Laughlin led the Bobcats by winning the 148-pound championship and the 181-pound championship, respectively. Espinoza squatted 330, pressed 210 and dead lifted 440 to post a winning total of 980 pounds. Laughlin posted a winning total of 1,095 pounds behind lifts of 385, 295 and 415.
John Cuevas finished third at 275 for the Bobcats, while Keegan Westmoreland finished fourth at 198. Nicolas Kyle was sixth at 148 for Skidmore.
S-T girls third in Mathis
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats finished third at the Mathis Lady Pirate Invitational Jan. 16.
Marina Lopez, Chloe Gibson, Skylette Cisneros and Daniella Villarreal all won individual titles for the Lady Cats.
Lopez won the 105-pound championship, posting a winning total of 605 pounds behind lifts of 245, 115 and 245.
Gibson won the 132-pound title with a 670-pound total. She had lifts of 260, 150 and 260.
Cisneros claimed the 148-pound championship with a 615-pound total. She posted lifts of 250, 125 and 240 to win.
Villarreal won the 198-pound crown with lifts of 315, 185 and 280 for a winning total of 780 pounds.
Sivounay Ramirez finished third for Skidmore-Tynan at 165 with a total of 615 pounds.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•