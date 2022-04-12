When the high school soccer season officially got underway in early January, the Beeville Trojans were not penciled in as bi-district champions and area finalists on any pundit prognostications.
The Trojans proved the pundits wrong, though.
Beeville’s historic season came to an end in the second round of the 4A postseason on March 29.
IDEA Montopolis Academy, a public charter school in Austin, knocked the Trojans out of the playoffs with a 4-1 victory at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field.
“We made it this far and we were never expected to make it this far, and I’m proud of these boys for that,” said first-year coach Jorge Cisneros. “They’re champions in my heart.
“We accomplished a lot of stuff that people never thought we were going to accomplish.”
One of those accomplishments was winning the program’s first bi-district championship.
Beeville was favored to accomplish that feat in 2020 when it won its first district championship, but the postseason was canceled that season when the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped the country.
The Trojans got back into the postseason this year by winning three of their final four contests to take the No. 4 seed. They then upset La Vernia in the bi-district round to book their first ticket to an area championship match.
“It’s been a journey. We’ve been through a lot,” said senior Colby Rader, one just two seniors who played significant minutes for Beeville this year.
“It’s awesome. I didn’t think we would get this far and we did, and it just shows how much we put in and what we did.”
Montopolis scored the first three goals of the matchup with the Trojans on its way to winning.
The senior-laden Bulldogs struck in the 10th minute to take a 1-0 lead, then extended the advantage to 2-0 in the 13th minute.
“That affected us quite a bit,” Cisneros said about Montopolis taking the early lead
“It’s kind of hard to get up from that. This is a very good team. They have a lot of seniors.”
Rader said the Bulldogs’ quick start “brought our morale down.”
Montopolis made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute and carried that lead into halftime.
Beeville finally got on the board in the 54th minute when Edward Brako scored on a free kick from more than 30 yards out, making it 3-1.
Montopolis found the goal again in the 64th minute to finish off the scoring.
The Trojans finished the season with a mark of 11-10-2. Following a seven-match stretch from Feb. 1 to March 1 that saw Beeville win just once, the Trojans went 4-2 in their last six matches of the season.
